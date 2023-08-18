Just 36 real estate brokerages and teams made the Inc. 5000 in 2023

The slower housing market and uncertain economic conditions took their toll on the number of real estate brokerages and firms that were named to Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list for 2023, a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Last year, over 60 real estate brokerage firms or real estate teams made the list, but this number shrank to just 36 in 2023.

The self-reported list ranks U.S. based firms on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent–not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies–as of December 31, 2029. The minimum revenues required are $100,000 for 2019 and $2 million for 2022.

CityLight Homes came in as the top-ranked real estate brokerage or team in 2023, claiming the No. 186 spot on the Inc. 5000 list, with a 3-year growth rate of 2,870%. This is the first year CityLight Homes, which was founded in 2012 by Robert Berry, has made the list. The firm is based in Peabody, Massachusetts and serves clients in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida, Arizona and Utah.

RedBird Realty (No. 188), and Keeton & Co Real Estate (No. 531) rounded out the top-three fastest growing real estate brokerage firms or teams, with 2842% and 1101% three-year growth rates, respectively.

Last year’s top ranked real estate brokerage firm, DASH Carolina, dropped from No. 436 in 2022 to No. 580 in 2023, with a 1012% growth rate.

At No. 711, United Real Estate Group was the highest ranked brokerage or team also ranked by RealTrends. In 2023, the Dan Duffy-helmed firm reported an 826% growth rate. The brokerage also recorded 50,565 transaction sides in 2022, for a total of $20.887 billion in sales volume, helping United Real Estate take the No. 7 spot on the 2023 RealTrends 500 transaction side rankings.

Other RealTrends-ranked brokerages to make the Inc. 5000 this year include Worth Clark Realty (No. 2,905), Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (No. 3,307), Lamacchia Realty (No. 3,393), ONE Sotheby’s International Realty (No. 3,629), @properties (No. 3,818), Realty Group (No. 3,977), Professional Realty Services International (No. 4,165), and HomeSmart Holdings (No. 4,939).

Rogers Healy, whose Dallas-based firm made the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time in 2023, said he is looking forward to the future growth of his firm.

“Our incredible team of real estate agents, staff, and those by our side every step of the way are who to thank for this achievement,” Healy wrote in an email.

Matt Widdows, the CEO and founder of HomeSmart, was also pleased with his firm’s performance.

“Despite the current challenges of the residential market, we have stayed true to our vision – giving HomeSmart agents the tools and systems that enable them to provide their buyers and sellers outstanding service, all at the lowest brokerage fees in the industry,” Widdows wrote in an email. “Traditional brokerages simply cannot compete with the value that HomeSmart provides. Our dedication to the evolution of our industry has paid off and we’re honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for over a decade.”

Several real estate teams also made the Inc. 5000 list this year. Claiming the No. 602 spot and the title of top-ranked team was North Syracuse, New York-based, The Tarry Team, which was founded in 2013 by Thomas Tarry. This is the Tarry Team’s first year on the Inc. 5000 list.

“We were hoping to debut in the top 1000 and we ended up at 602 which led to some champaign being popped,” Tarry wrote in an email. “The ranking is the result of our unique approach to helping our clients buy and sell homes: we work as one unit. In our team approach someone is always available to show a home and we offer one stop shopping for every need a buyer or seller would have during the process. From showing homes to inspectors to attorneys to insurance services to moving services we bring all of these assets to bear on every transaction.”

The Cory Home Team (No. 2,101) and Mark Spain Real Estate (No. 2,369) rounded out the top-3 highest ranked real estate teams in 2023.

In addition to a spot on the Inc. 5000, Mark Spain Real Estate also claimed a spot on the 2023 RealTrends The Thousand rankings, coming in as the No. 2 mega team in the U.S. after recording 11,211 transaction sides and $3.854 billion in sales volume in 2022.

Other RealTrends-ranked teams to make the Inc. 5000 list include the Missouri-based eXp Realty mega team the Matt Smith Real Estate Group (No. 4,143) and the Jenny Maraghy Team (No. 4,666), a Virginia-based mega team brokered by Compass. The Hiller Group (No. 3,581) also ranked as the 46th largest medium-size team in the RealTrends 2023 rankings.

The Neal & Neal Team (No. 3,168), Nathan Clark & Associates (No. 4,111), the Laflin & Wolfington Team (No. 4,304), and The Salas Team (No. 4,929), also made the Inc. 5000, but did not make the RealTrends rankings.

Sarah Marx contributed reporting.