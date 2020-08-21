People movers: Home Point Financial, Zumper, Total Expert and NAR

Home Point Financial has named Perry Hilzendeger as its president of servicing. A 30-year veteran in the consumer finance and mortgage industry, Hilzendeger will be assisting in the company’s growth, responsible for leading the mortgage servicing team and delivering customer experience.

Before he joined Home Point Financial, Hilzendeger was at Wells Fargo for 30 years, most recently with Wells Fargo Home Lending, where he led as head of Retail Operations, head of Servicing Operations, senior vice president of Default Services, and senior vice president of Real Estate Servicing.

Darren Goode has joined Zumper as its first chief marketing officer. Goode has over 25 years of experience in global marketing and advertising across the globe.

Prior to becoming Zumper’s CMO, Goode was president, chief marketing and commercial officer at London-based Elvie, where he built the brand from an early-stage startup into one of the fastest-growing women’s health technology companies in the world. While he was there, Goode also helped raise $42 million in venture capital, the largest ever for a women’s tech brand.

Goode has also held several senior marketing and general management leadership positions with Apple, L’Oreal, P&G, Paramount Pictures and Babylon Health.

With 20 years of experience under his belt, Matt Tippets has been named Total Expert’s chief product officer. Tippets will focus on creating the market’s leading platform that banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders need in order to provide timely and relevant guidance to their customers.

Most recently, Tippets was the vice president of product for the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and before that led marketing and product management for Parature, a cloud-based customer service software platform.

The National Association of Realtors has promoted Andréa Moore to vice president of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Opportunity, becoming responsible for internal diversity and inclusion strategy, recruitment strategy and processes and creating opportunities for internal staff, and Washington, D.C. office’s Talent Development operations.

Moore has 12 years of human resources experience and began at NAR in 2017 as its director of Talent Development and Resources, adjusting NAR’s recruitment strategy and practices to expand applicant pools, and leading several NAR internal staff diversity and inclusion efforts, including training for senior leaders, and creating an employee diversity and inclusion workgroup and commitment statement.