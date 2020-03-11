Rental listings site Zumper raises $60 million to fund growth

Roughly 18 months ago, rental listings site Zumper raised $46 million to aid in its growth. The company’s Series C funding round more than doubled its previous total capital raise. Now, the company has closed on a new round of funding that exceeds its previous round.

Zumper announced this week that it raised $60 million in its Series D funding round. The funding round brings the company’s total capital raise to more than $150 million.

Zumper, which launched in 2012, has now grown to become the “largest privately held company” in the rental listings space. According to the company, more than 80 million people use Zumper to find, list and rent properties in the U.S. and Canada each year.

The company offers an end-to-end marketplace for renters and landlords. Renters can find, apply for and lease their next apartment, as well as digitally pay their landlord.

According to the company, the funding round was led by new investor e.ventures. The company’s previous investors include European media giant Axel Springer, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, xfund and others.

“Zumper’s progress so far is striking, and it has quickly become the leading independent company focused on the rental market,” said Mathias Schilling, co-founder and managing partner with e.ventures. “We believe that Zumper is well positioned because of its focus on providing an exceptional product for renters and great value for landlords and multi-family properties.”

According to Zumper, it plans to use the funding to “accelerate the company’s mission, grow the sales and engineering teams and invest in scaling its unique end-to-end transactional tools.”

Zumper CEO and Co-Founder Anthemos Georgiades said that the funding will position the company to become the true leader in its market. “We founded Zumper to build the first online booking experience for long term apartment rentals,” Georgiades said. “This fundraise helps us pull ahead of the competition in delivering this vision. Renting an apartment should be as easy as walking into an open house, leaving a deposit for the apartment, then paying your rent to the landlord, all through the same platform. This is what we have built, and now it’s about scaling it.”