People movers: LBA Ware, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Transnation Title Agency, Interfirst Mortgage and Total Expert

LBA Ware has named Brian Jordan as its director of product management.

Jordan has 13 years of experience in global data aggregation and analytics firms, serving the banking and financial services sectors. Prior to LBA Ware, Jordan was a lead product manager at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Jim Anderson has been named as the senior vice president of strategic growth at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

Anderson has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, specializing in business development, strategic sales and risk management.

Prior to Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Anderson served in executive-level business development and sales director roles for multiple large players within the industry.

Transnation Title Agency has brought on Lavinia Biasell, its first chief legal officer. Biasell joins with over 15 years of experience in the industry.

Biasell previously worked for Fidelity National Financial as an underwriter for all of Fidelity’s Michigan title agents, as well as Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., where she served as a partner at the firm representing clients in a variety of title legal matters.

Mike Tague has returned to Interfirst Mortgage Company as vice president, Western Division Production for the wholesale channel. Tague first joined Interfirst in 2011.

With 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Tague spent 25 years building sales teams, expanding branch operations and growing existing markets in the wholesale channel.

Tague has held the position of vice president of wholesale at numerous lenders including The Money Source, Peoples Home Equity, Ethos Lending and Finance of America Mortgage.

Total Expert has brought on Kevin Dotzenrod as vice president of Engineering and Laura Theodore as vice president of Customer Success.

Dotzenrod has over 20 years of software development, technical architecture, and engineering expertise, leading engineering and technology teams at some of the most recognized companies in finance and retail, including Target, Amazon and Dow Jones.

Most recently, Dotzenrod served as director of engineering at Target.

Theodore has over 14 years of experience leading profitable customer success and support teams for high-growth software companies internationally.

Theodore currently serves as a strategic advisor to several software companies, having most recently served as general manager at StreetSmart and as senior director of Global Support Services at ClickSoftware.