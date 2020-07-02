People movers: realtor.com, Total Expert, Union Home Mortgage and Interfirst Mortgage

The mortgage and real estate industries continue to hire as low mortgage rates fuels demand for housing and some lenders are seeing record volume.

Realtor.com named Mickey Neuberger as its chief marketing officer.

Neuberger has 25 years of experience, including having spent time at 24 Hour Fitness, Loyalty Lab, Travelocity, and most recently eBay, as its vice president of global marketing.

While he was at eBay, Neuberger built the CRM practice from the ground up, doubling its share of site, and led the performance marketing team’s turnaround from flat to double-digit growth, while improving employee satisfaction by over 50%.

“Given the importance of both performance and engagement in digital marketing, I’m thrilled to have someone with Mickey’s broad background leading the team,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Move, which operates realtor.com. “Mickey brings a tremendous amount of marketing, product, and technology experience, as well as strong leadership skills. There’s no doubt that his ability to drive results along with his operational mindset and creative approach will move us forward in our mission.”

Total Expert has brought on former Zillow Group Manager Josh Lehr as its director of strategy, consumer direct. Lehr has more than 18 years of financial services experience on top of eight years of mortgage industry knowledge.

“In recent years, we have seen a steady increase in consumers utilizing online resources to find and communicate with their next mortgage lender,” Lehr said. “These customers expect quick responses and transparency throughout the loan lifecycle. We have a great opportunity to help lenders exceed these borrower’s expectations. It’s an exciting challenge to help expand Total Expert’s technology solutions to improve the mortgage journey for lenders and borrowers alike.”

Union Home Mortgage announced that Arthur Anton and Nick Catanzarite have joined its advisory board. Anton is the former chairman and CEO of Swagelok Company while Cantanzarite is a partner at Walter Haverfield.

Anton was the chairman and CEO at Swagelok for 21 years, and before that was a partner at Ernst & Young. Catanzarite is a partner at Walter Haverfield specializing in real estate development, corporate real estate services and real estate finance, and previously served on the board of the Detroit Shoreway/Gordon Square Arts District, assisting in fundraising, planning and redevelopment.

Interfirst Mortgage named Lou Friedmann as chief marketing officer. Friedmann has served as executive vice president of marketing for M1 Finance, as well as chief revenue officer for Bento for Business.

Friedmann has also served as senior vice president at Insureon, and spent seven years at optionsXpress, leading all marketing execution of the company from its founding, to IPO, and through its later acquisition by Charles Schwab.