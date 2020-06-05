People movers: Realtor.com, ServiceLink and WFG Lender Services

Realtor.com has promoted its Senior Vice President of Product, Rachel Morley, to chief product officer.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Morley held multiple positions at REA Group, which operates property websites domestically and throughout Asia, including Australia’s leading property website.

Morley also co-founded Cogent, a product development agency that works with start-ups and technology companies in Melbourne to create new products, including one that is now a critical part of the fight against COVID-19 in Australia.

“Since joining realtor.com, Rachel has proven herself as a leader, a visionary and an integral part of our product team,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Move, the operator of realtor.com. “We’re extremely excited to have Rachel lead our product strategy moving forward, continuing to evolve our consumer experience and advance realtor.com’s mission to make buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone.”

Yvette Gilmore has been appointed to ServiceLink’s leadership team as its senior vice president of servicing product strategy.

Gilmore has over 20 years of experience leading servicer relationship and performance management efforts for leading Fortune 500 financial service organizations.

Before joining ServiceLink, Gilmore was at Freddie Mac for over a decade, where she held several leadership positions and most recently served as vice president of servicer relationship and performance management. Before joining Freddie Mac, she led the loss mitigation departments at IndyMac and Washington Mutual.

“ServiceLink prides itself on attracting the very best talent to provide our clients with world-class technology, products and services,” said Miriam Moore, default services division president for ServiceLink. “Yvette’s deep industry knowledge, experience, customer relationships and passion for innovation and process efficiencies will be an invaluable resource as we continue to deliver new innovative products and services to our customers.”

WFG Lender Services has announced that Jodi Bell has joined the company as vice president of national business development for the company’s Lender Services organization, expanding the company’s presence in and commitment to the mortgage lending market.

In her prior role as national sales executive for the past eight years, Bell oversaw the recruitment of new clients by designing more effective sales strategies to promote the company’s products and services. Prior to her role as national sales executive, Bell worked as vice president of business development for a San Diego-based national law firm.

“Jodi is a great fit for WFG,” said Dan Bailey, senior vice president at WFG Lender Services, in announcing the appointment. “She is known throughout the industry for her commitment to both customer service and having an operational understanding of the products and services she sells. It’s a way of ensuring she articulates specific benefits for each customer as a trusted resource.”