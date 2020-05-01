ServiceLink provides a full range of title services for purchase, refi and home equity loans through its EXOS Title solution

Lenders understand that title can significantly benefit from an infusion of new technology to help reduce the time and uncertainty involved in the process – like obtaining a title complexity decision in mere seconds and the vast majority of title commitments in minutes.

ServiceLink provides a full range of title solutions for purchase, refi and home equity loans through its EXOS Title solution. Powered by artificial intelligence, EXOS Title performs an immediate title clearance on land records data, delivering a complete clear-to-close commitment in seconds.

Users of EXOS Title receive custom complexity responses to determine the clear-to-close status. These responses include the following:

Expedite: Title information has no material defects and is clear-to-close. Expect to receive the title commitment within minutes and the clear-to-close certification within one day.

Accelerate: Title information has no material defects and is also considered clear-to-close, but due to third-party involvement (i.e., an attorney) for commitment, expect a clear-to-close certificate within three days.

Standard: Multiple items identified on the title, requiring a traditional title and curative process. Expect a clear-to-close certificate within 7-10 days.

Those who use ServiceLink’s title services benefit from:

Reduced cycle times and accelerated title reporting through Fidelity National Financial’s title plant and repository data and other electronic delivery methods.

Reduced operating costs through centralized title production, serving all 50 states and the District of Columbia and providing a consistent process regardless of title product.

Risk mitigation through more accurate TRID and GSE quotes, as well as experienced internal examination and QC review of title abstracts.

Commitment to compliance through dedicated teams focused solely on new and pending regulations, employee compliance education, vendor onboarding, background checks and E&O verification.

For properties in most parts of the country, ServiceLink’s Title Services can instantly tell lenders whether a property will have a fast, average or longer than average timeline in terms of clear-to-close status. With ServiceLink technology, originators can confidently provide clients a more precise window in which their loan will close.

On average, ServiceLink lenders who use EXOS Title are able to deliver turn times eight days faster compared to those who do not use EXOS Title. Those who use both EXOS Title and the consumer scheduling tool, EXOS Close, were able to get to the closing table 10 days sooner compared to lenders who use traditional processes.

Depending on the property and its location, lenders using ServiceLink’s Title Solution and EXOS technology platform can confidently tell a client that the timeframe from application to closing may be as short as 15 or 20 days, or even sooner if no appraisal is needed. Originators can then assign less experienced processors to more straightforward loans and to give more complex transactions to more experienced staff.

“ServiceLink has a tradition of using technology to develop products that solve our clients’ unique needs,” said Dave Steinmetz, division president for ServiceLink originations services. “Our EXOS product suite is one example of delivering critical third-party services via preferred tech-enabled means. Combining leading-edge technology and industry-leading expertise with a focus on partnership and service is what our clients value most.”

Dave Steinmetz, Division President, Origination Services Dave Steinmetz is the division president of origination services for ServiceLink. In this role, he is responsible for the overall management, performance, and financial responsibility for all of ServiceLink’s origination-focused businesses, including title and close, valuations, joint ventures, and flood.