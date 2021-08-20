Low-fee, alternative models lead real estate on Inc. 5000

Low-fee, team brokerage and alternative models lead the 2021 Inc. 5000 rankings, mirroring the 2021 RealTrends 500 rankings. Some 69 fast growing real estate brokerage firms, teams and alternative models made the list. The average three-year revenue growth rate for ranked real estate firms was 326%.

At the top of the real estate/alternative model category, at No. 56, was Big Block Realty, which ranked No. 160 by sides and No. 91 by volume in the RealTrends 500 (RT500). Big Block is a 100% commission model based in California.