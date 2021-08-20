Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Keller Williams says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

The companies recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are nothing short of exceptional. They put up unfathomable year-over-year growth metrics in a year like no other.

Real Estate

Low-fee, alternative models lead real estate on Inc. 5000

Team brokerages are also well represented in list of fast growing real estate firms

Low-fee, team brokerage and alternative models lead the 2021 Inc. 5000 rankings, mirroring the 2021 RealTrends 500 rankings. Some 69 fast growing real estate brokerage firms, teams and alternative models made the list. The average three-year revenue growth rate for ranked real estate firms was 326%.

Inc. 5000 Coverage | Housing Verticals

At the top of the real estate/alternative model category, at No. 56, was Big Block Realty, which ranked No. 160 by sides and No. 91 by volume in the RealTrends 500 (RT500). Big Block is a 100% commission model based in California.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

