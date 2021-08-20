Tech-centered mortgage lenders top Inc. 5000 list

Over 70 mortgage lenders and brokers made the cut on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America for 2021.

To grace the list, a business, which must be privately held and based in the U.S., had to have generated revenue by March 31, 2017, making at least $100,00 that year. Additionally, a business had to meet a minimum revenue threshold of $2 million in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the top mortgage lenders on the list were all tech-focused companies, leveraging in house and third-party solutions to simplify lending transactions.