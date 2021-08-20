Here’s how Priority Title & Escrow made the Inc. 5000 list

Buoyed by the volume of mortgage originations in 2020, 12 title companies made the Inc. 5000 list this year. Like all the companies on the list, those in title dealt with the special challenges of pandemic conditions and found a way to grow despite those. Priority Title & Escrow — a 15-year-old company — outranked them all, notching 617% growth to land No. 793 on the list.

Joe LaMontagne, Priority’s CEO, says the company focused on growth in 2019 and streamlined its customer onboarding process to be able to handle more volume. It had also ramped up staff. When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and mortgage rates went through the floor, Priority Title was ready to handle the massive spike in business.