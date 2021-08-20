Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Keller Williams says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

The companies recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are nothing short of exceptional. They put up unfathomable year-over-year growth metrics in a year like no other.

Six shortcuts to a seven-day close
Six shortcuts to a seven-day close

Learn how to re-engineer your closing workflow and harness the power of collaboration in order to achieve a seven-day close.

Closing

Here’s how Priority Title & Escrow made the Inc. 5000 list

With an average 3-year growth rate of 199%, 12 title & escrow firms ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list

Buoyed by the volume of mortgage originations in 2020, 12 title companies made the Inc. 5000 list this year. Like all the companies on the list, those in title dealt with the special challenges of pandemic conditions and found a way to grow despite those. Priority Title & Escrow — a 15-year-old company — outranked them all, notching 617% growth to land No. 793 on the list.

Inc. 5000 Coverage | Housing Verticals

Joe LaMontagne, Priority’s CEO, says the company focused on growth in 2019 and streamlined its customer onboarding process to be able to handle more volume. It had also ramped up staff. When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and mortgage rates went through the floor, Priority Title was ready to handle the massive spike in business.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    FHFA building
    FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

    The Biden administration will use its strongest tool in its toolkit to increase minority homeownership: The Federal Housing Finance Agency.

    Aug 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_194111463
    Minority borrowers struggled in 2020: HMDA

    Uejio says HMDA data shows “Black and Hispanic borrowers continued to have fewer loans [and] be more likely to be denied than non-Hispanic White and Asian borrowers.”

    Aug 20, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please