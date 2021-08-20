OJO Labs leads list of tech companies on Inc. 5000

Only 28 private technology companies that provide solutions for mortgage and real estate made it into the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. (Some of these are listed on the Inc. list under Real Estate or Financial Services, but they are tech providers.)

The top ranked company, OJO Labs at No. 49, saw three-year revenue growth of 6,767%. Sales Boomerang, No. 101, came in with 3,882% three-year revenue growth and No. 114 Notarize wasn’t far behind with 3,645%. Maxwell Financial Labs, No. 154, recorded 2,752% three-year revenue growth and Rent to Retirment, No. 178, rounded out the top five with 2,350% growth.