Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer
Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Keller Williams says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000
Housing sector dominates Inc. 5000

The companies recognized in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are nothing short of exceptional. They put up unfathomable year-over-year growth metrics in a year like no other.

Fintech

OJO Labs leads list of tech companies on Inc. 5000

Only 28 housing sector tech and solutions firms made the cut. Winners boast an average 3-year revenue growth rate of 926%

Only 28 private technology companies that provide solutions for mortgage and real estate made it into the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. (Some of these are listed on the Inc. list under Real Estate or Financial Services, but they are tech providers.)

Inc. 5000 Coverage | Housing Verticals

The top ranked company, OJO Labs at No. 49, saw three-year revenue growth of 6,767%. Sales Boomerang, No. 101, came in with 3,882% three-year revenue growth and No. 114 Notarize wasn’t far behind with 3,645%. Maxwell Financial Labs, No. 154, recorded 2,752% three-year revenue growth and Rent to Retirment, No. 178, rounded out the top five with 2,350% growth.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

