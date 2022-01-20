“I don’t want to say we’re archaic”: Appraisal Institute president vows reform

HousingWire: What are the challenges that the Appraisal Institute is facing now?

Jody Bishop: Where do we start? There are the allegations of appraisal bias. And we’ve got an industry moving into modern times. We’ve adopted a new strategic plan. We’ve had to look a bit at our process and internalize if there is anything we can do better, diversity wise. We have to make sure the face of the appraisal institute is a mirror of society.

HousingWire: What are you doing about racial bias allegations?

Jody Bishop: What I can tell you is that the Appraisal Institute is trying to address unconscious bias. We are trying to enhance our diversity recruiting. We are pushing for higher ethical standards. This is a work in progress.

I can tell you from personal experience that there are biases that enter my work. I don’t like those split-level homes, like the one in the Brady Brunch, and that was big in the late 60s and early 70s. I could be held out as being biased about that type of home.

That’s kind of what unconscious bias is. And we have to understand the actual events that have occurred.

Now, there’s an appraisal diversity initiative between the Appraisal Institute and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Urban League that’s playing a key role in helping to diversify the profession. JPMorgan Chase donated money to the initiative. Our membership is available to help mentor those folks into the process. We’re developing a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative to try and help with recruitment.

There’s also the implementation of PAREA (Practical applications of the real estate appraisal) and we have received a grant of half-a-million dollars to help build the program. Right now, if you want to be an appraiser, you have to find a supervisor. PAREA will provide a robust educational alternative. There will be a series of case study modules and we will have some mentors getting you through the process.

HousingWire: There are questions about PAREA being put in place, because while the Appraisal Foundation has approved it, state regulatory boards also must. What is your sense about states approving this alternative?

Bishop: We’ve identified 18-20 states that are willing to give 100% credit for PAREA – and some are looking at giving 50% or 25% credit. A lot of states are waiting to see how we put the process in place.

HousingWire: Let’s go back to bias. You have a chance in your role to address what part appraisers play in purportedly undervaluing homes of Black and Hispanic homeowners, or in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. You mentioned putting in place a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative. Could you say more specifically what you’re doing?

Bishop: I’m spending time talking with different folks. I’ve personally met Dr. [Andre] Perry [of the Brookings Institutions. Perry is author of a 2018 study, The devaluation of assets in Black neighborhoods: The case of residential property] twice now. I want people to understand what the appraiser does, and that the appraiser component is part of an ecosystem, a whole industry.

There’s the lender, the appraisal management companies, and the appraisers are fitting in underneath all these folks. We are a small part of this process.

President Biden has the PAVE initiative, and we’ve been speaking with those folks, having them ride along on the appraisal. I think it’s extremely helpful to understand what exactly the appraiser does.

HousingWire: There are several automated valuation models on the market to value homes. Companies like CoreLogic and HouseCanary claim that their technology can help solve appraisal bias, partly because they can quickly produce 100 comparable houses to the home being valued, instead of three or four. And the Federal Housing Finance Agency is allowing desktop appraisals, that is appraisals that don’t require an appraiser physically examining the property, for some purchase transaction loans.

Are you concerned that technology to price homes is making the appraiser’s job less important, and, perhaps eventually, obsolete?

Bishop: AVM’s have been around for a long time. I don’t know exactly the ins and outs of CoreLogic and HouseCanary. But I think what happened to Zillow [winding down iBuying because the company said its pricing forecast model was off] was very telling on the notion that AVMs can be precise.

When I look at AVMs what they don’t do is that they don’t go see the house. There’s nothing like driving up to the house, driving into the driveway, getting outside the house, seeing it, and feeling it. There’s no substitute for that.

HousingWire: As a white male and veteran appraiser, you reflect your industry’s demographic. What is the Appraisal Institute doing to ensure that they are not just speaking with outsiders about making the profession more diverse but the group of appraisers who aren’t white men.

Bishop: Well, as I get older, our board is getting younger, and we have a lot more folks around 40 on our board. Also, one of our four officers is female, and five of our 20 board members is female.

At the lower levels, our leadership is much more diverse. There is a higher percentage of females and more minorities involved. We’re certainly not okay with our level of diversity. We always have to be aware of this and have appraisers that mirror our society.