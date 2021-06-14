Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae
Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae

What's behind the wave of executive departures at Fannie Mae? It's not just money, according to former employees of the GSE.

2021 Agent Rankings now live
2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Appraisals & ValuationsBlack HomeownershipPolitics & Money

Home appraisal’s ugly history and uncertain future

The industry that emerged from eugenics, redlining faces racial bias charges today

HW+ home appraisal

This is Part I of a deep dive into the home appraisal industry, which has faced a growing number of claims of racial bias. Today we explore the origins of the appraisal industry and its current lack of diversity. In Part II, we will examine what hard evidence of bias exists, and the assumptions behind home appraising. 

Pat Turner’s mother was a child welfare worker in Suffolk, Virginia, during the Jim Crow era, who helped children of all races. 

“My mother would come home about every month with a new child. And she would run that child a bath, and throw away their clothes, and give them clothes of mine to wear,” he said.

Turner said his mother was “well ahead of her time,” a white person in southern Virginia who supported the civil rights movement during the 1950s.

Turner attended the University of Richmond, graduated in 1972 and stayed in the Virginia capital to work as a real estate appraiser. Now in his 49th year on the job, Turner bristles at accusations that home appraisers discriminate against racial minorities. But he acknowledges that social observations enter into his calculations.

“Where the lines are drawn are where the employment rates are out of balance. When you ride through a neighborhood, and there are guys smoking something midday that are definitely of employment age. The Black neighborhoods get hit harder by unemployment,” said Turner, who has run P.E. Turner & Co since 1990. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Fannie Mae home web page
    Fannie Mae gives go-ahead for digital verification

    Fannie Mae has given mortgage servicers the green light to use third-party digital vendors to verify income and asset information. Mortgage tech firms are thrilled.

    Jun 10, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW+ appraisal inspection
    Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias

    In Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal industry, we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers. HW+ Premium Content

    Jun 15, 2021 By and
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please