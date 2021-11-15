Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market
How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market

With the purchase market becoming a primary emphasis for lenders in 2021. HousingWire sat down with Mike Darne to talk about credit trends in a purchase market and how that impact lenders' pipelines.

Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business
Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business

This episode covers the one-stop shop brokerage model, things that brokerages can do to help counter margin compression and how to shield your real estate business in a changing market.

Appraisals & ValuationsReal Estate

A Zillow problem…or an iBuying problem?

The company’s pricing forecast volatility may be an issue inherent to iBuying

Rich Barton - HW+
Zillow CEO Rich Barton.

For nearly a decade Lee Kennedy commandeered nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy and when the Cold War ended, he sought a different path to apply his education in nuclear engineering. Kennedy landed a job at American Savings Bank, later acquired by Washington Mutual, and he helmed the company’s fledging Alternative Valuation Business Unit.

By the late 1990s, Kennedy said, data storage and computing power was growing cheaper. Washington Mutual felt increasingly comfortable using data points about a single-family home – when the property was built, its location, available purchase price history – as fuel powering a valuation model to extend someone a home equity line of credit.

Fast forward to today, and alternative valuation models – redubbed automated valuation models or AVMs – are deployed to extend credit, appraise a home, and – in the case of iBuyers – even guide when to purchase a home for cash that might be profitable to resell.

When Zillow waved the white flag on its iBuying operation earlier this month, CEO Rich Barton couched the company’s price forecasting model as something of a Frankenstein’s monster, an audacious curiosity that proved too dangerous. “Our observed error rate has been far more volatile than we ever expected possible,” Barton said.

To some housing executives who routinely use AVMs, Barton’s explanation rang false. “This is not a problem with valuation models,” said Matt Woods, CEO of real estate consulting service Sold.com. “This is a Zillow problem.”

But to Kennedy, who for the last 16 years has run AVMetrics in Simi Valley, California, an evaluator of AVMs for client companies, what happened at Zillow is not surprising.  

What’s different about Zillow? “Most of my clients are large lending institutions and shy away from publicly admitting a mistake,” Kennedy said.

With Zillow out, there are two publicly traded companies, Opendoor and Offerpad, whose predominant business model is iBuying.

Both are scaling up rapidly. Opendoor posted a 91% revenue increase to $2.3 billion in its quarter three earnings report released Wednesday. Offerpad revenue grew 30% to $540 million in the third quarter.

But neither has found a profitable path even amid a booming housing market. Opendoor lost $56.8 million in the quarter. Offerpad posted a $15.3 million loss, though it was profitable in the second quarter.

Kennedy is skeptical that a pricing model can ever work for Opendoor, Offerpad or future iBuyers. Such a model, the engineer pointed out, must assess current value while baking in near-term price fluctuations.

“Inflection points in the market are hard to predict,” Kennedy said.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    piggy bank and house HW+
    When will we see the next housing recession?

    When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data. HW+ premium content.

    Nov 08, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW+ vishal garg
    Better.com forecasts another rough quarter

    In an SEC filing, digital lender Better.com told investors it expects to lose between $85 million and $100 million in the third quarter of 2021. And losses are expected to widen in Q4. HW+ Premium Content

    Nov 15, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please