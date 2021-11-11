Master Class: How to become an experience architect
Offerpad says it’s cracking the iBuyer code

Startup reported that 99% of homes were sold in under 180 days

HW-offerpad
Offerpad founder and CEO Brian Bair

When Zillow announced last week that it was shutting down its iBuying business and was desperate to offload $3.8 billion in unsold inventory, the grave dancers appeared almost instantly.

Zillow’s failure was not simply a matter of an algorithm gone haywire; it was an indictment of the entire business model. The economics of iBuying don’t work at scale, not profitably anyway, the naysayers declared.

Brian Bair, the founder and CEO of Offerpad, says that simply isn’t true. It can be done, he claims, and sustainable profits can be achieved so long as strong business fundamentals are in place – local industry expertise, robust technology, strong operational know-how, and adaptable-but-rigorous underwriting.

“I think the news that came out was shocking to a lot of people,” Bair said on Wednesday’s third quarter earnings call, in which the iBuyer sold 1,673 homes across 21 markets, down from 2,025 in Q2. “What I keep saying – and I’ve tried to shout this from the rooftops for years – is that it comes down to execution and operations and logistics. This is as much a logistics business as much as it is a real estate technology company. So, like any business, the execution is going to be key.”

    Correction: A prior version of this story misspelled CEO Brian Bair’s name.

    Groundhog Day: Opendoor keeps growing and losing money

    Opendoor again announced major revenue growth in the third quarter as the iBuyer hit the gas on cash purchases and subsequent resale of homes. But it also lost $57 million in Q3.

    Nov 10, 2021 By
