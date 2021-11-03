Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders

This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

Is the housing market cooling down?
Is the housing market cooling down?

The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here's what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this.

What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?

Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing. Learn how automation of the origination process can help services create a seamless experience to retain customers for life.

Logan Mohtashami on Zillow’s imploding iBuying business
Logan Mohtashami on Zillow’s imploding iBuying business

In today’s HousingWire Daily, HousingWire’s editor-in-chief Sarah Wheeler and lead analyst Logan Mohtashami discuss how Zillow’s model crushed its iBuying business.

BrokerageReal EstateProptech

5 takeaways from Zillow’s nightmare

The company's future is uncertain after the stunning collapse of its iBuying division

Rich Barton - HW+
Zillow CEO Rich Barton.

“Look, similar to other technology companies that have gone before us, we strongly believe in taking big swings and failing fast. We have learned from our experience in Zillow Offers in Q3 and are applying those learnings as we look ahead.”

Those were Zillow CEO Rich Barton’s closing remarks on Tuesday’s earnings call, after the CEO shockingly announced the wind down of the Zillow Offers iBuying program, plus a pending lay off of 2,000 employees.

Is Zillow a technology company that may yet dominate U.S. real estate? Or is it a 16-year-old business good at aggregating home listings, but bad at developing beyond that? Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s news.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ homes las vegas
    Waiting for a big drop in home prices? It could be a while

    Homeowners with low-cost debt and good cash flow are not motivated to provide any significant cut to home prices when they sell. HW+ Premium Content

    Nov 01, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    earnings
    Expansion-obsessed eXp reports $80M in Q3 profits

    eXp World Holdings reported $79.5 million in gross profit during the third quarter of 2021. The brokerage had more than 65,000 real estate agents as of Sept. 30.

    Nov 03, 2021 By

    Sponsored Content

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please