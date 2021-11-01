Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire’s virtual demo day on November 2nd will highlight closing tech platforms. Blend, Snapdocs, Qualia, First American, and more will be showcasing their title and escrow capabilities in a zero sales pressure environment.

Is the housing market cooling down?
The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here's what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this.

Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
The housing industry has been working to increase the efficiencies of the entire lending process – including getting closings correct the first time around. Here's a look at the future of error-free closings.

Which core segments of brokerage make the most money
Today’s HousingWire Daily is a RealTrending crossover episode. It features Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, who interviews Chris Kelly and Christian Wallace.

Mortgage

LoanDepot profits surge in Q3 as margins rebound

CEO Anthony Hsieh says $20M reduction in personnel expenses stem partly from “redesign of compensation”

Anthony Hsieh
Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO of loandepot

Nonbank heavyweight loanDepot reported strong results in the third quarter of 2021, with the lender growing its market share to 3.5%.

Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO of loanDepot, said that the results are “just a preview of what is to come.”

According to loanDepot’s quarterly earnings report released on Monday, net income jumped to $154.3 million compared to $26.3 million in the second quarter.

The growth was fueled by the lender’s gain-on-sale margins rising to 2.84% from 2.28% the previous quarter. The lender also said in their earnings report that the quarter -over-quarter increase was driven by a rise in rate lock volume and a $20 million decrease in personnel expenses.

    Is the housing market cooling down?
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

