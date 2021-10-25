Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs
Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs

Joint ventures are suddenly stitched into the fabric of a handful of national brokerages. But the idea of the joint venture collides with the loose, informal networks that color the American housing economy.

How to simplify the appraisal process for everyone in today’s hot market
How to simplify the appraisal process for everyone in today’s hot market

While the world might be slowly getting back to normal, the housing boom is far from over. Appraisers need to make sure they have the right tools to manage the high demand.

Robert Dietz on why the single-family rental market is growing
Robert Dietz on why the single-family rental market is growing

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, NAHB's Robert Dietz explains why the marketshare of single-family rentals is growing despite strong homebuyer demand. He also discusses the NAHB’s latest Housing Market index.

AgentBrokerageMortgageReal Estate

Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs

It’s a great time to start a mortgage company on the quick. But do joint ventures have staying power?

HW-balane-LO

The excited and at times nervous first-time homebuyers that James Dunn often represents ask him how that whole process of taking out a mortgage works, and Dunn, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent with eXp, replies with a few trusted names. “There are probably three or four people that I work with,” Dunn said. “Anyone that’s a great communicator will get my attention.”

Two hours south in San Diego, clients ask eXp agent Alanna Strei for a mortgage reference. And, after years “looking for the right mortgage partner,” Strei now confidently directs clients to mortgage broker Tim Joy at the Joy of Lending.

In July, Dunn and Strei’s real estate brokerage eXp declared that it had formed a mortgage partnership, or joint venture, with the mortgage lender, Kind Lending. Under the business marriage, eXp and Kind Lending each own half of a mortgage company scheduled to launch by the end of the year, titled “Success Lending.”

Dunn and Strei are not obliged to refer clients to their employer’s joint venture — such a requirement would be a violation of federal law.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Oct 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_44460269
    Home price growth remained at record pace in August

    The Case Shiller index showed a 19.8% annual home price gain for the year ending in August 2021, flat from July. This remains the highest annual rate of price growth since the index began in 1987.

    Oct 26, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please