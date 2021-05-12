True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Spruce's Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official "hates" QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbor
A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

Fraud risk factors at closing increased almost 90% last quarter
A variety of risk factors could be contributing to the drastic increase in wire and title fraud risk factors in mortgage and real estate closings – for example, compliance issues and an increase in transaction data errors.

Real Estate Brokerage

Compass’s next battle: trade secret lawsuits

An array of complaints including a blockbuster from Howard Hanna accuse the brokerage of stealing agents and confidential information. But how serious are these complaints?

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin

On her website bio, Pittsburgh real estate agent Jen Crouse describes why she finds meaning in her work.

“At the end of the day,” Crouse states. “We all want to love where we live and who we invest our time with.”

But who Crouse invests her own time with is a heated dispute between the agent’s old brokerage, the venerable Howard Hanna, and her new one, meteorically growing Compass.

Crouse is a defendant in a lawsuit that claims New York City-based Compass conspired with Howard Hanna agents and employees to break their contracts and provide Compass with an array of confidential information about Howard Hanna.

But Crouse has denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim that Pittsburgh-headquartered Howard Hanna owes her $29,000 in unpaid commissions.

Branches of Better Homes & Gardens, and Christie’s also in the past month filed lawsuits against Compass in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey that accuse the brokerage of persuading agents to break their contracts and steal information on their way out the door.

Realogy is in year three of a similar lawsuit filed against Compass in New York. There are also lawsuits by individual agents in California who claim Compass failed to deliver on its recruiting pitch.

The slew of litigation calls into question whether Compass’s recruiting tactics are anti-competitive, even for an industry known for tabloid-y splits between top agents and brokerages.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

