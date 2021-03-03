Best automation opportunities for loan processing
Best automation opportunities for loan processing

Join our expert panelists to learn how lenders can achieve their goals using the integration of intelligent document automation and RPA technology.

4 Strategies to Strengthen Customer Relationships
4 Strategies to Strengthen Customer Relationships

Discover the right strategies to execute fast-acting campaigns, track results and improve your bottom line – all while strengthening customer relationships.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Real EstateIPO / M&A

Compass rivals question path to profitability

Critics say brokerage inflates revenue figures

Compass’s S-1, a disclosure the company filed Monday as a shareholder pitch, runs over 250 pages long.

But nowhere in the voluminous filing, observers say, is a lucid argument as how Compass might become profitable.

“They showed a $270 million loss in an insanely booming housing market,” noted Jonathan Miller, a real estate appraiser at Miller Samuel.

The S-1’s main sales points, especially an introductory section where Compass walks through its agent-friendly technology, “seems to show how little they understand the brokerage space or are just ignoring it,” Miller said.

Compass and its CEO Robert Reffkin have likely braced for such criticism.

Going public appeared a logical next move for the nine-year-old real estate brokerage. Compass is a venture capital fundraising force, raising $1.6 billion total (34% of the company’s common stock shares are earmarked for a Cayman Islands subsidiary of the Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Vision Fund, the brokerage’s biggest VC backer). It has also gobbled up market share in its home turf of New York City and across California, among other locales.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA doubles affordable housing disbursement to $1B

FHFA Director Mark Calabria has upset the #FannieGate folks: the GSEs will be doubling their affordable housing disbursement to $1B in 2020

Mar 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_230026824
MAXEX unveils green energy home improvement loans

In collaboration with J.P. Morgan, MAXEX announced on Wednesday the launch of two new lending programs for green energy home improvements.

Mar 03, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please