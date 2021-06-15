Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae
Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae

What's behind the wave of executive departures at Fannie Mae? It's not just money, according to former employees of the GSE.

2021 Agent Rankings now live
2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Appraisals & ValuationsBlack HomeownershipReal Estate EnthusiastsReal Estate

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias

The value gap between white and minority-owned homes has grown in the last 40 years. What role do appraisers have in that?

HW+ appraisal inspection

This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part I, we looked at the origins of the profession, its present demographic makeup and leadership, and the many struggles of appraisers. In Part II, we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers. 

The news reports and horror stories of residential appraisers undervaluing a home because the homeowner is Black would presumably lead to a trail of formal complaints, federal investigations and lawsuit payouts.

They do not.

In fact, a review of court documents, and interviews with dozens of industry experts, housing officials and researchers, revealed little hard evidence of appraiser bias. 

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can receive allegations of appraisal discrimination. But from 2019 to 2020, the Washington Post reported, HUD received just 12. For this story, a spokesperson for HUD declined to specify how many complaints it has received this year, or any details about the complaints.

“There are a number of cases before HUD related to bias in appraisals,” a HUD spokesperson said. “We do not disclose the complaint and responses provided by the respondent while an investigative matter is still pending at HUD.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Fannie Mae home web page
    Fannie Mae gives go-ahead for digital verification

    Fannie Mae has given mortgage servicers the green light to use third-party digital vendors to verify income and asset information. Mortgage tech firms are thrilled.

    Jun 10, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Concept of construction and design. 3d render of blueprints and designer tools on the panorama of construction site.
    Homebuilder confidence falls to lowest level since August

    Homebuilder confidence fell to its lowest level since August 2020, per the latest National Association of Home Builders Index report.

    Jun 15, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please