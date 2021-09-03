Housing analyst Logan Mohtashami to speak at HW Annual

The past 18 months have been full of twists and turns for the housing economy. From record low interest rates to inventory shortages and soaring home prices, the pandemic has been keeping the industry on its toes. That’s why HousingWire asked Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami to speak on the economics of housing at HW Annual, where he will share his forecast of what to expect next.

Mohtashami is a housing data analyst and financial writer who developed the America is Back economic model that accurately predicted in April 2020 how the economy would recover from COVID. He serves as a frequent source for Bloomberg, Time, NPR and BankRate.com and his economic work is exclusively availalble to HW+ members.

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler will sit down with Mohtashami to discuss his housing forecast for the rest of the year and into 2022, including what he thinks about inventory, inflation, what effect the Delta variant might have on housing,and much more. Mohtashami will also be answering questions from the audience and doing a meet-and-greet time immediately after his session.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Mohtashami, the event will also feature industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com, Tim Mayopoulos, president of Blend and former CEO of Fannie Mae and Laura Brandao, president of American Financial Resources.

Cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies as a keynote speaker.

The event will also have sessions covering:

Expanding homeownership

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

Cybersecurity

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

And so much more!

