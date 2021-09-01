Tim Mayopoulos to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27- 28

As the mortgage industry moves further into the digital era, lenders are continuing to see the value and ease of cloud-based lending to simplify outdated processes. That’s why HousingWire has invited Tim Mayopoulos, president of Blend, to sit down for a Q&A at HW Annual on June 27 in Dallas to discuss this digital transformation of the industry. Mayopoulos will sit down with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to discuss the digital mortgage landscape and the innovations that will define the next year of originations.

Before joining Blend in 2019, Mayopoulos served as president and chief executive officer of Fannie Mae for more than six years. Under his leadership, the company returned to sustained profitability, delivered more than $167 billion in dividends to taxpayers, and introduced new technologies to the housing finance system.

Mayopoulos has had a long career in financial services. He served as the general counsel of Bank of America for five years, and held senior roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Mayopoulos also serves on the Boards of Directors of LendingClub, the largest online marketplace lender, and SAIC, a technology integrator for the civilian, defense and national security agencies of the federal government.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry

In addition to Mayopoulos, we have a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. HW Annual will also feature industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com and Lyle Radke, director of collateral policy at Fannie Mae, will be participating in two of our many breakout sessions.

We’ll also have sessions covering:

Expanding homeownership

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

The future of valuations: human, hybrid and fully AI

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

And so much more!

