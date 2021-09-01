Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Another $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit bill emerges
The latest legislation to promise a $15,000 tax credit to first-time homebuyers contains a lot of good ideas, but suffers from one critical flaw, affordable housing advocates say.

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry
For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners

The Definitive Guide to Digital Adoption for Lenders
This guide will walk you through how you can build an empowering experience for borrowers and loan officers alike with tried-and-true digital adoption best practices.

HousingWire AnnualMortgage

Tim Mayopoulos to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27- 28

Blend president and former Fannie Mae CEO will discuss innovations that will define the next year of originations

As the mortgage industry moves further into the digital era, lenders are continuing to see the value and ease of cloud-based lending to simplify outdated processes. That’s why HousingWire has invited Tim Mayopoulos, president of Blend, to sit down for a Q&A at HW Annual on June 27 in Dallas to discuss this digital transformation of the industry. Mayopoulos will sit down with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to discuss the digital mortgage landscape and the innovations that will define the next year of originations.

Before joining Blend in 2019, Mayopoulos served as president and chief executive officer of Fannie Mae for more than six years. Under his leadership, the company returned to sustained profitability, delivered more than $167 billion in dividends to taxpayers, and introduced new technologies to the housing finance system.

Mayopoulos has had a long career in financial services. He served as the general counsel of Bank of America for five years, and held senior roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Mayopoulos also serves on the Boards of Directors of LendingClub, the largest online marketplace lender, and SAIC, a technology integrator for the civilian, defense and national security agencies of the federal government.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Mayopoulos, we have a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. HW Annual will also feature industry pros like Christian Wallace, head of real estate services at Better.com and Lyle Radke, director of collateral policy at Fannie Mae, will be participating in two of our many breakout sessions. 

We’ll also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • The future of valuations: human, hybrid and fully AI
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

