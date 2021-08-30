CISO expert Selim Aissi to headline HW Annual Sept. 27-28

This year has seen an unprecedented number of cyberattacks against financial institutions, prompting Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to list cybersecurity attacks as one of the gravest risks to the industry and the overall economy.

That’s why we’ve invited cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi to headline our HW Annual event September 27-28 in Dallas. Aissi is the former senior vice president and chief security officer at ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly Ellie Mae), where he was responsible for security engineering, operations, strategy, cyber resilience and GRC.

Aissi will sit down for a fireside chat with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to talk about the overall cybersecurity environment and specific threats to the mortgage industry, including the spike in ransomware attacks this year.

Prior to his leadership role at Ellie Mae, Aissi held various roles, including vice president of global information security at Visa, where he transformed Visa’s information security program into the industry leader, led critical security programs including product security innovation and enabled global growth and datacenter expansion.

Aissi was recognized for leading company-wide security initiatives including ApplePay, Visa’s APAC Data Center, and Visa’s Data Protection Programs. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Senior Member of IEEE, and member of ACM and ISACA.

Aissi holds over 100 U.S. and global security-related patents, productizing security products and innovating financial solutions for products, services, consumers and firms globally.

Aissi’s leadership and community service has earned him peer recognition as CISO of the Year in 2021 and 2019. He has also been recognized for a CSO50 Award (2018 & 2019), the Reboot Technology Leadership Award (2018), Top 100 CISOs Globally (2017) and Most Influential CISOs (2016).

Aissi serves on multiple advisory board and boards of directors, including: FundingShield, National Technology Security Coalition, FS-ISAC, Front Finance, MagicCube, Balbix, Dasera, Benhamoua Global Ventures,Ten Eleven Ventures, and the UC Berkley CISO Institute.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Aissi, we have two powerhouse Q&A sessions: one with Timothy Mayopooulos, president of Blend and former president and CEO of Fannie Mae, and one with our own Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, who will be giving us his housing forecast.

We’ll also have sessions covering:

Expanding homeownership

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

The future of valuations: human, hybrid and fully AI

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

And so much more!

