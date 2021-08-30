Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Policing the pocket listings
Part II of our two-part series on pocket listings examines how MLSs have implemented the measure so far, and legal challenges to the ban. 

How can we fix the housing shortage?
Today’s HousingWire Daily features CoreLogic’s Pete Carroll who discusses the housing shortage, touching on the types of buyers who are most affected and possible solutions.

How can servicers best help borrowers as they exit forbearance?
Servicers should be communicating with borrowers early, ensuring to do so in a compliant manner by staying abreast of the current and proposed regulations, CFPB or otherwise.

CISO expert Selim Aissi to headline HW Annual Sept. 27-28

Cybersecurity attacks on financial institutions have skyrocketed in 2021

This year has seen an unprecedented number of cyberattacks against financial institutions, prompting Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to list cybersecurity attacks as one of the gravest risks to the industry and the overall economy.

That’s why we’ve invited cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi to headline our HW Annual event September 27-28 in Dallas. Aissi is the former senior vice president and chief security officer at ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly Ellie Mae), where he was responsible for security engineering, operations, strategy, cyber resilience and GRC.

Aissi will sit down for a fireside chat with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to talk about the overall cybersecurity environment and specific threats to the mortgage industry, including the spike in ransomware attacks this year.

Prior to his leadership role at Ellie Mae, Aissi held various roles, including vice president of global information security at Visa, where he transformed Visa’s information security program into the industry leader, led critical security programs including product security innovation and enabled global growth and datacenter expansion.

Aissi was recognized for leading company-wide security initiatives including ApplePay, Visa’s APAC Data Center, and Visa’s Data Protection Programs. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Senior Member of IEEE, and member of ACM and ISACA.

Aissi holds over 100 U.S. and global security-related patents, productizing security products and innovating financial solutions for products, services, consumers and firms globally.

Aissi’s leadership and community service has earned him peer recognition as CISO of the Year in 2021 and 2019. He has also been recognized for a CSO50 Award (2018 & 2019), the Reboot Technology Leadership Award (2018), Top 100 CISOs Globally (2017) and Most Influential CISOs (2016).

Aissi serves on multiple advisory board and boards of directors, including: FundingShield, National Technology Security Coalition, FS-ISAC, Front Finance, MagicCube, Balbix, Dasera, Benhamoua Global Ventures,Ten Eleven Ventures, and the UC Berkley CISO Institute.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Aissi, we have two powerhouse Q&A sessions: one with Timothy Mayopooulos, president of Blend and former president and CEO of Fannie Mae, and one with our own Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, who will be giving us his housing forecast.

We’ll also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • The future of valuations: human, hybrid and fully AI
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

Questioning First-time homebuyer tax credits
Another $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit bill emerges

The latest legislation to promise a $15,000 tax credit to first-time homebuyers contains a lot of good ideas, but suffers from one critical flaw, affordable housing advocates say. HW+ Premium Content

Aug 26, 2021 By

AdobeStock_341330371
Loans in forbearance flat ahead of CFPB regulations

The number of loans in forbearance remained constant from last week at 3.25%, per the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Aug 30, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

