Christian Wallace of Better to speak at HW Annual

The consolidation of real estate brokerage and mortgage services continues as both seek out ways to offer more to consumers. What does that mean for the future of real estate brokerages? That’s a question we wanted to explore at our HW Annual event Sept. 27-28 in Dallas, so we invited Christian Wallace, head of real estate services for Better, to speak on a panel on the evolution of the real estate brokerage.

Wallace oversees Better’s real estate brokerage, which encompasses over 600 employees and agents and she’s a licensed Realtor with more than 2,500 transactions in Texas. Prior to this role, Wallace headed sales for Better, overseeing a 1,800+ salesperson mortgage team that produced a record breaking 2020. She served as a regional Manager at Opendoor in the central region before joining Better.

In a recent interview with RealTrends, Wallace gave some insights into Better’s step into the brokerage world. “We’ve really only tapped into the buy side because that’s how we gained our leads. We’re now entering into the listing side. We just launched in Texas, Phoenix and New Jersey with a 0% listing fee. If you think about it, we’re not only listing somebody’s home, in most states, [homebuyers] can utilize our title services. And, then you have mortgage, so it’s really like keeping everybody in our own ecosystem.”

At HW Annual, Wallace will join Chris Kelly, president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies, to discuss the evolution of the real estate brokerage and what the entrance of more mortgage and tech companies in the space means for the future.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Wallace, we have a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. We also have two powerhouse Q&A sessions: one with Timothy Mayopooulos, president of Blend and former president and CEO of Fannie Mae, and one with our own Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, who will be giving us his housing forecast.

We’ll also have sessions covering:

Expanding homeownership

How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden

The future of valuations: human, hybrid and fully AI

How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges

Innovating in a purchase market

And so much more!

