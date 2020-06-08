Find out the marketing strategies of top producing loan officers at our engage summit

Joining the ranks of top loan originators doesn’t happen by chance. It requires the ability to understand specific housing markets and then apply a smart marketing strategy to efficiently make customers for life. That’s why we’ve asked two of the nation’s top loan officers to share their insights at our virtual engage.marketing summit on Friday.

In fact, this powerhouse panel composed of superstars Dan Rogers, senior vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate, and Kevin O’Laughlin, producing market leader and senior LO at Movement Mortgage, and hosted by top mortgage coach and host of The bigJoel Show podcast Joel Epstein, will close out the summit on Friday, June 12.

Rogers entered the mortgage space in 1986 after his father led him full force into the industry. He found a passion for helping people with the home-buying process using a very hands-on approach. In 2018, Roger’s led his team at Guaranteed Rate to the No. 2 spot in the state of Illinois, and No. 33 in the nation for loans closed.

“Technology has changed our industry tremendously. However, having all this great technology as tools does not replace the important human aspect of helping you buy or refinance your home,” Rogers said.

O’Laughlin has years of expertise as a senior LO at Movement Mortgage, one of the fastest-growing private mortgage lenders in the country. Prior to his experience as a producing market leader, O’Laughlin specialized in USDA, FHA, Jumbo, and VA loans for Bank of England Mortgage, Supreme Lending, and Christian Holdings.

The panel will be moderated by Epstein, whose background in coaching top producers stems from his roots in loan production at SunTrust Mortgage, where he quickly led his team to success – placing more than 5,000 buyers into homes while closing more than $1 billion in mortgage loans.

Today, Epstein works to train, coach and mentor loan officers and real estate professionals all over the country on implementing his strategies and techniques with bigJoel Coaching.

This panel closes out two content-packed days of some of the best marketing minds in real estate and mortgage, including Jake Fehling, Sarah DeCiantis, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Rick Arvielo, Chelsea Peitz, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Haley Parker and many more. Register here.