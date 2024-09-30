Compass continues push into Dallas with addition of luxury agent

Compass has announced yet another addition to its team in Texas. Adrian Jacobs, a luxury agent who has sold more than $29 million in volume over the past year, has rejoined Compass’s Dallas office from Douglas Elliman.

Coming with him is Genna Skolnik, the leader of The Venture Group. She rejoined Compass last year from The Agency.

“Understanding quality real estate opportunities requires both a broad marketplace context and a detailed understanding of asset types,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Compass provides the resources and support that will allow me to execute on these opportunities effectively, ensuring my clients are always in the right position at the right time.”

Compass is on a tear in adding teams and agents to its roster in Dallas. In July, Bridgette Harrington left Rogers Healy & Associates for Compass Faisal Halum Group and B-W Group joined in August and September, respectively.

But the brokerage is not just active in Dallas. Last week, Austin-based MOLO Group flipped over to Compass from The Agency, while the eight-person Prospect Real Estate Team in Austin hopped over in August as well.

Compass has also recently added teams and agents in the states of Florida, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington and Colorado.

“Adrian and Genna embody the culture of excellence and innovation that Compass stands for, and we are confident that their partnership will lead to extraordinary results for their clients and our community,” Compass senior managing director Bryan Pacholski said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting their continued success and are excited about the future they will help shape at Compass.”