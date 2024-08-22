Top Tennessee agents launch new team at Compass

The largest brokerage in the country by sales volume is working to further solidify its presence in middle Tennessee. On Wednesday, Compass announced that real estate industry veteran Grant Hammond, the owner and president of Metropolitan Brokers, is joining the firm.

At Compass, Hammond will partner with Brandon Knox and Darin Cunningham to form BDG Partners, a full-service team that will be based in the Nashville metro area.

“As I embark on the next stage of my career, it’s more important than ever to surround myself with people who want to help drive positive change for real estate professionals and consumers,” Hammond said in a statement. “I chose to join Brandon and Darin at Compass because I believe we can be better together and build the most formidable real estate team in the Southeastern United States.”

In addition to leading Metropolitan Brokers, Hammond has served on various committees at Greater Nashville Realtors. Both Knox and Cunningham are already brokered at Compass and lead The Knox Team and the Cunningham Team, respectively. The Knox Team is the No. 18 small team in Tennessee by sales volume, according to the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings. The team closed $45.8 million in sales volume in 2023.

The three partners have collectively closed 6,500 transactions for a total sales volume of $2.75 billion throughout their careers.

“All of us have individually been the motivator for our respective teams, driving them forward,” Knox said in a statement. “Now we can be motivated by one another and chase a massive goal that is bigger than any of us could accomplish alone while catering to the unique needs of the clients we serve.”

The team said it will focus on its pillars of “Build, Develop, Guide,” as it works grow client success and satisfaction.

“We are honored that Grant, Brandon, and Darin have chosen to form and grow their new team at Compass,” Kristy Hairston, the Compass regional vice president overseeing Tennessee, said in a statement. “They embody the spirit of homegrown leadership and community service, and we’re excited to see them grow their business with us.”

The newly formed team currently has more than $350 million in active and pending listings. According to their announcement, the three veteran agents plan to grow the team throughout the southeastern U.S. The team will operate out of Compass’ Green Hills and Midtown offices.

This is not Compass’ first big move in Tennessee. Earlier this year, the firm announced a merger with Parks Real Estate, helping it to grow its presence in the state after entering in 2018.

“We are confident that our enhanced presence in the area will continue to benefit all our agents and best serve the community’s real estate ambitions,” Hunter Connelly, the president of Compass Tennessee, said in a statement.