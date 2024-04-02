eXp, Compass top five-year movers by sides, volume: RealTrends Verified

Independent real estate firms are growing quickly, with flat-fee firms taking three of the top 10 spots by transaction sides when looking at the five year movers (2019-2023) in this year’s RealTrends Verified brokerage rankings.

Public independents eXp Realty and Compass show how quickly they grew by dominating the top two spots by both sides and volume. United Real Estate’s growth strategy of acquiring successful brokerages that are a cultural fit has proven to be smart based on their rank of No. 3 in both categories.

View the complete list of RealTrends Verified brokerage rankings.