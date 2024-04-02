How the GSEs view collateral risk — and how lenders should be adjusting
eXp, Compass top five-year movers by sides, volume: RealTrends Verified

eXp Realty, Compass, United Real Estate, Fathom Realty and @Properties lead the list of top five movers by transaction sides. Hanna Holdings takes No. 5 by volume.

Independent real estate firms are growing quickly, with flat-fee firms taking three of the top 10 spots by transaction sides when looking at the five year movers (2019-2023) in this year’s RealTrends Verified brokerage rankings.

Public independents eXp Realty and Compass show how quickly they grew by dominating the top two spots by both sides and volume. United Real Estate’s growth strategy of acquiring successful brokerages that are a cultural fit has proven to be smart based on their rank of No. 3 in both categories.

