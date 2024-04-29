eXp Realty makes changes to its executive team

eXp Realty recently appointed several new faces to its executive team. Most notably, the brokerage appointed Amy Weaver to the position of senior vice president of the U.S. growth team, while Felix Bravo was appointed to the role of vice president of global growth.

Weaver will be supported by three newly appointed regional vice presidents of growth: Frank Panunto, Russ Laggan and Tony King.

Susan McClain was named vice president of agent success, a role in which she will focus on increasing agent support and satisfaction. Sean Murphy is eXp’s new senior vice president of commercial growth, while Nadia Habib was promoted to the role of senior vice president to oversee growth in Canada.

“These strategic leadership changes are designed to harness the potential of our talented team and align with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our agents worldwide,” Michael Valdes, eXp Realty chief growth officer, said in a statement.

“As we navigate a fluctuating economic landscape, it is crucial that we continue to innovate and double down on our growth efforts, ensuring that eXp Realty remains a leader in the real estate industry. I am confident that with our new team in place we can drive significant growth and help our agents to thrive in any market condition.”

Last Thursday, eXp also announced that industry veteran Wendy Forsythe was joining the company as its new chief marketing officer.

In 2023, eXp agents closed 355,052 transaction sides, earning the firm the top spot in the RealTrends Verified rankings. The firm’s $143.578 billion in sales volume earned it the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

eXp World Holdings sustained a net loss of $9 million in 2023, compared to a net profit of $15.4 million in 2022. In the fourth quarter alone, the firm lost $21 million. It’s set to announce its financial performance for Q1 2024 on Wednesday.