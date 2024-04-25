Wendy Forsythe joins eXp Realty as chief marketing officer

Real estate brokerage eXp Realty has added industry veteran Wendy Forsythe to its leadership team. On Thursday, the firm announced that Forsythe was joining eXp as its new chief marketing officer.

According to the release, in this role, Forsythe will be responsible for building the firm’s marketing strategies and global initiatives, working to expand the company’s brand visibility. She will also oversee eXp Realty’s brand management and advertising, as well as the firm’s digital marketing and public relations.

“Wendy’s extensive experience and passion for real estate marketing uniquely position her to lead our marketing strategies into a new era as we continue to expand globally. Her visionary approach will be crucial in elevating eXp Realty’s presence and impact on the world stage,” Leo Pareja, the newly CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Her industry background and understanding of modern real estate marketing will best position us to expand our reach and impact in the market.”

Forsythe has over two decades of experience in the real estate industry. Prior to joining eXp, she has worked at many top real estate firms including Compass, Fathom and HomeSmart International.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join eXp Realty. This company is a real trailblazer in the real estate industry, well-known for its innovative spirit and deep commitment to supporting its agents,” Forsythe said in a statement. “I’m eager to bring my own experiences and insights as an agent and broker-owner into this role. My focus will be on crafting marketing strategies that not only elevate our brand but also empower our agents globally to achieve even greater success.”

In 2023, eXp Realty agents closed 355,052 transaction side, earning the firm the top spot in the RealTrends Verified transaction side rankings, while the firm’s $143.578 billion in sales volume earned it the No. 3 spot in the rankings.