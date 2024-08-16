Your listing, your lead: The principle driving Homes.com’s agent-friendly portal
Announcing the 2024 HousingWire Insiders!
Virtual AI Demo Day
NAR Settlement Changes: What You Need to Know Before August 17
BrokerageReal Estate

Compass continues expansion spree with addition of Austin team

The fast-growing brokerage has a stated goal to grab a 30% market share in 30 U.S. markets

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin wants to achieve a 30% market share in 30 major U.S. cities. A new acquisition will get it closer to that goal in Austin.

The eight-person Prospect Real Estate Team is taking its talents to Compass, adding a group that’s produced $1.21 billion in sales since 2018.

“Our team operates as a boutique group with a strong commitment to honesty, integrity, and making our clients’ days brighter with a touch of fun and a smile,” Denise Bodman, the group’s co-principal, said in a statement. “These values align seamlessly with the Compass culture. We are eager to get started and elevate our client services with the advantage Compass offers.”

The team has a particularly large footprint in sales of new developments, having sold 1,500 newly constructed condominiums. They exclusively represent developments such as Natiivo Austin, Vesper, Parkside at Mueller, HOM, Axiom, Eastgate and Cascade.

On the brokerage’s second-quarter 2024 earnings call, Compass laid out an aggressive plan for expansion in major markets across the company, having identified 30 of them. It plans to achieve 30% market share in these cities through “a mix of organic growth and creative M&A.”

The company added that it’s being very selective about which teams to add, citing the need for financial synergies. Compass also said its national market share in Q2 2024 was 5.13%, up 50 basis points year over year and 37 basis points higher on a quarterly basis.

The brokerage has been extremely aggressive in adding to its head count. In just the past month, it has added teams and agents in Dallas, Florida, New Jersey and Colorado.

“Compass’ commitment to empowering agents with cutting-edge tools and resources is industry best,” Emily Lee, co-principal of the Prospect Real Estate Team, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to integrating these technologies into our operations and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

kamalaharris_eeobreproductiverights
In policy speech, Harris calls for $25K tax credit for first-time homebuyers 

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, included initiatives to deal with surging housing costs in her economic plan announced Friday. She promised, if elected, to reduce “red tape” to build homes and provide tax incentives for first-time homebuyers.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please