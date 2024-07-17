Compass welcomes more top agents in Florida

Compass continues to welcome top-producing agents to the firm. Earlier this month, the brokerage announced that it was welcoming 30 agents in South Florida from the Engel & Völkers-brokered SWF Premium Real Estate Team.

The team will be part of Compass’ newly opened office in downtown Naples.

“We are thrilled to announce Compass’ new real estate office in Downtown Naples on Fifth Avenue,” Adam Vellano, managing director at Compass, said in a statement. “Welcoming so many exceptional agents is a testament to Compass’ dedication to the Naples market, as the addition positions us to facilitate the best real estate experience for our clients locally and from coast to coast. This team will redefine excellence, allowing us to continue to grow in Southwest Florida.”

Agents making the jump over to Compass include some of the team’s top producers, including Ryan Chiodo, Patrick Hill and Tom Ostrander. In 2023, the team closed 278 transactions for a total of $321 million in sales volume, according to the company announcement.

Chiodo’s team, The Chiodo Group, closed 97 sides for a total of $92.06 million in sales volume in 2023. This was good enough for a national volume ranking of No. 220 among medium-sized teams, according to the RealTrends Verified rankigns.

“With the changes in the industry, it’s more important than ever to partner with the brokerage staying ahead of the curve. As the #1 brokerage in the country, Compass has the top technology and agents so my clients are getting a smart and seamless transaction,” Chiodo said in a statement.

Ostrander also made it into the RealTrends Verified rankings, closing a total of $53.95 million in sales volume in 2023 and earning the No. 96 spot in Florida’s sales volume rankings.

Like Chiodo, Ostrander is looking forward to utilizing Compass’ network of agents and brokers to grow his business.

“With more than 30,000 agents and 400 offices across the US, I’m impressed by the referral network for a second-home market like Naples. The opportunities will be fabulous for my clients to get more exposure that every property deserves,” Ostrander said in a statement.

In recent weeks, Compass has welcomed other top agents in Florida, Colorado, Washington and New Jersey.