BrokeragePeople Movers

Compass adds top-performing team in Dallas-Fort Worth

Compass said it wants to expand its market share in the top 30 metros

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin promised on the company’s most recent earnings call to expand market share in its top 30 markets — and the brokerage made a big move in that direction.

Faisal Halum Group, a small team in Dallas, has joined Compass and adds a high-performing team to a metro area that has been very active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The support and technology available at Compass are a proven advantage that our team is excited to integrate into our award-winning client experience,” founder Faisal Halum said in a statement. “Additionally, Compass has moved fast and stepped up to support agents as the real estate industry evolves.”

RealTrends ranks the Faisal Halum Group as the No. 2 producer in Texas in the small-team category. In 2023, the group closed $188 million by volume. The team focuses on luxury real estate, targeting architecturally significant homes, estates and condominiums. 

Halum has more than 30 years of real estate experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and much of it is outside brokerages and sales. He’s worked in homebuilding and real estate analytics, the latter being a huge draw for Compass. The team is coming from Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Faisal Halum is an outstanding, nationally recognized, service-first Realtor,” Bryan Pacholski, senior managing director for Compass in Dallas-Fort Worth, said in a statement. “As the real estate industry continues to rapidly evolve, it is forward-thinking agents like The Faisal Halum Group who are increasingly drawn to the unparalleled support and value provided by Compass. We look forward to supporting Faisal to reach even further into our community to deliver the highest levels of service and expertise.”

Last week, Compass announced on its earnings call that the company was net income positive on a quarterly basis for the first time as a public company. It netted $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 after a net loss of $133 million in the prior quarter. Transactions rose 11.4% year over year.

