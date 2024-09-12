Compass adds Dallas-area small team in latest Texas expansion

Compass is adding a new team to its Dallas roster. The real estate brokerage announced this week that the B-W Group is joining up and will operate out of its Park Cities office.

The group reportedly tallied $56.8 million in sales volume in 2023. It is led by the mother-daughter team of Michele Balady Beach and Lindsay Beach. Jamie Moore is also a member.

“Joining Compass is a significant step for our team,” Michele Balady Beach said in a statement. “The innovative technology and supportive environment at Compass will allow us to elevate our service and continue to exceed our clients’ expectations. We are thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking company.”

Compass has been aggressive in its mission to expand. On its second-quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO Robert Reffkin disclosed that the company’s nationwide market share has risen to 5.13%, which was up 50 basis points year over year.

Reffkin also said that Compass has set a goal of reaching 30% market share in 30 key markets. Compass has declined to name these 30 markets, but given the size of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it’s reasonable to expect that it’s one of them.

Texas has been a focal point of recent additions for Compass. Houston agent Natasha Simon joined last month, bringing her $892 million in career sales to the brokerage. Prospect Real Estate Team, an eight-person brokerage in Austin, also moved to Compass last month. So too did Dallas agent Bridgette Harrington, formerly of Rogers Healy & Associates.

Other recent additions include teams and agents in the states of Florida, New Jersey, New York City, Tennessee, Washington and Colorado.

“The collaborative culture at Compass is truly inspiring,” Lindsay Beach said in a statement. “We are excited to leverage the extensive network and resources available to us at Compass, which will undoubtedly benefit our clients and our growth as a team.”