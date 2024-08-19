Compass adds high-profile team to New York City roster

Compass is already one of the biggest brokerages in New York City — and it just got bigger.

The Zweben Team, a high-producing group in Manhattan and Brooklyn, have left Douglas Elliman to join Compass at its headquarters in Manhattan. Led by Carolyn and Paul Zweben, the team has closed $800 million in sales volume over more than 20 years in the business.

“We are grateful to Douglas Elliman for the incredible journey we’ve shared over the past 23 years,” the Zwebens said in a statement. “As we look to the future, we are energized by the possibilities at Compass that align with our vision for long-term growth.”

The pair bring a unique perspective to real estate, as Paul was previously a chef and restaurateur. They’ve even incorporated videos of Paul cooking into marketing materials, which present real estate as a home rather than a property.

According to Compass, the pair were early adopters of video tours, a luxury that became a necessity after the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, they’ve collected high-profile clientele that includes actors and celebrity chefs.

The new team joins Compass at a time when the brokerage is aggressively expanding. During its second-quarter earnings call, the company said it wants to achieve 30% market share in the top 30 metro areas of the country.

Compass already has a huge footprint in New York City. According to the company, it ranks first in New York City in both total transactions and sales volume, in addition to being first in each of those categories in Brooklyn. It ranks No. 1 in total transactions in Manhattan as well.

Dallas, Florida, New Jersey and Colorado are among the areas where Compass has added to its headcount in the past month.

“The market has its challenges, but having lived and worked through multiple cycles in [New York City] real estate since 2001, what keeps our heads in the game is staying in the foxhole and being consistent in what we do,” the Zwebens’ statement reads. “Our clients know that even in choppy waters, we have their best interests at heart.”