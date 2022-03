2022 HousingWire TECH100 Mortgage Honorees

The 2022 TECH100 Mortgage list of honorees spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes.

These organizations were measured based on each company’s key technology, quantifiable metrics and client impact. As you look through this year’s list of honorees, it becomes increasingly clear that the real winners in today’s housing economy have latched onto the concept of sustaining innovation. These are the companies and solutions demonstrate a new era of innovators that understand the dynamics of the housing industry.

The following table presents the full list of 2022 TECH100 recipients. Click through the list of honorees to see their accomplishments and how their driving innovation within housing.