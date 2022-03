2022 HousingWire TECH100 Real Estate Honorees￼

This year’s list of TECH100 Real Estate honorees represent a huge shift in the direction that the real estate industry is heading in. Though real estate may have fallen behind in technological advances compared to other industries in the past, all of that is changing, and this year’s list of Tech100 winners embody that shift. With endless new offerings in the world of fintech and proptech, these organizations have found solutions to every pain point that currently exists in the real estate process.

Below are the Tech100 companies driving innovation in real estate. Click through each profile to learn more about each honoree and see why they were selected as one of the top 100 technology companies in real estate.