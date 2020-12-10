First American’s Mark Fleming on the housing market’s supply shortage
First American’s Mark Fleming on the housing market’s supply shortage

Fleming discusses the U.S. housing market’s lack of housing inventory and why he believes this historic shortage is likely to continue into 2021.

ATP scoring paves new path to financial inclusion
ATP scoring paves new path to financial inclusion

Provides new financial opportunities for consumers with no credit history or subprime credit history, a group that disproportionately includes minorities and low-income earners.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Real Estate

Yun: fewer people will work from home after pandemic

NAR's Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and other experts share their predictions for 2021

Since the pandemic caused many employers to shift employees to working from home – some indefinitely – homeowners have left cramped spaces in large cities and retreated to more urban and rural areas with bigger homes at a lower cost.

At the National Association of Realtors Real Estate Forecast Summit on Thursday, NAR’S Chief Economist Lawrence Yun explained that although many are working from home now, he doesn’t expect that change to be permanent.

Yun unveiled the consensus forecast from NAR Thursday during the summit, in which a group of experts said 21% of workers are working from home now. That’s based on employees who are working from home 100% of the time, Yun said. By 2021, that number will decrease to 18%, then continue to decrease in 2022 to 12%.

“I think the flexible schedule, two days a week, three days a week, come into the office, that is unknown, we will see how everything plays out,” Yun said. “[In 2019] only 6% worked from home.”

After spring home-buying season was paused in March due to the pandemic, pent-up demand mixed with the work-from-home lifestyle drove real estate sales through the rest of the year.

In October, homebuyer traffic increased 32% year over year, while pending contracts increased 20% year over year. Yun added that the winter months could be some of the best for home sales.

“…When the pandemic began, [there was a] tremendous amount of uncertainty, a large scare, knowing that we encountered the foreclosure crisis 10 years ago,” Yun said. “So what was going to happen with so many people losing jobs? And to our surprise, the housing market not only recovered and then some, roaring past the pre-pandemic activity levels.”

The forecast also predicts that housing starts will slowly tick up as the new year approaches. This year, housing starts were at 1.53 million, but the forecast posits that 2021 will see a slight dip to 1.5 million and rebound in 2022 with 1.59 million housing starts.

Annual median home prices are expected to increase by 8% in 2021, then by 2022 will increase by 5.5%. Mortgage rates are expected to increase too – the average annual 30-year fixed mortgage rates will be 3% and 3.25% for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

NAR said the following markets, which showed resilience during COVID-19, are expected to thrive in a post-pandemic 2021 and 2022:

  • Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
  • Boise City, Idaho
  • Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
  • Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
  • Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
  • Provo-Orem, Utah
  • Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington

In addition, the group of experts predicted that the annual unemployment rate will be at 6.2% next year and will decline to 5% in 2022. Yun said that unemployment is making much better progress than what many economists anticipated earlier this year.

“Thankfully, at least the unemployment rate is going down, but compared to the pre-pandemic levels, it is not acceptable,” Yun said. “We still have large work to do regarding the broader economy”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Housing-2021
What’s next for housing in 2021?

The housing market has continued to remain a bright spot in the economy, even as other areas continue to struggle amid stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns. Now economists are looking to 2021.

Dec 07, 2020 By

Latest Articles

real estate broker manager hand shake to customer after signing contract for buying house in estate agent office behind House model, investment, home loan contract, buy and sell house concept
JetClosing expands to Austin housing market

Digital title company JetClosing is opening its fifth office in Austin.
With the announced move to Austin, JetClosing now has offices in Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle and is active in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The cloud-based digital closing platform has seen a rise in use, as customers gravitate towards remote closings.

Dec 10, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please