Dana Wade on 2020's Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund
FHA’s Dana Wade discusses the FHA’s newly released annual report, which analyzes the financial status of the MMI fund for fiscal year 2020.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity
Collateral underwriting turn times have been slowing as new guidelines and documentation processes add to an already-long appraisal review process.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life
As lenders close a record-breaking year, the opportunity to develop lifetime relationships with your mortgage customers has never been greater.

David Brickman to step down from Freddie Mac
Just weeks before Biden's administration is sworn into office, Freddie Mac CEO will step down as head of the government sponsored enterprise.

Real Estate

NAR’s Yun says median home price rising “much too fast”

Home prices rose in all 181 metros NAR tracks during Q3

Low mortgage rates and record-low housing inventory has driven home price increases throughout the year. The National Association of Realtors is saying that the median single-family home price grew year over year in all 181 metro areas it tracks.

In the U.S., median existing single-family home prices rose 12% year over year to $313,500, NAR said. In 117 metros, there were double-digit price gains from one year ago. For added perspective, in Q2, only 15 metro areas had double-digit price gains.

What can help remedy high home prices? Finding a solution to the housing inventory crisis, NARs Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.

By the end of Q3, 1.47 million existing homes were available for sale, which is 19.2% lower than the total inventory at the end of Q3 last year. As of September 2020, there were enough homes in inventory to last 2.7 months at the current sales pace.

“As home prices increase both too quickly and too significantly, first-time buyers will increasingly face difficulty in coming up with a down payment,” Yun said. “Transforming raw land into developable lots and new supply are clearly needed to help tame the home price growth.”

Some of the metros with the biggest gains in Q3 were Bridgeport, Conn., 27.3%; Crestview, Fla., 27.1%; Pittsfield, Mass., 26.9%; Kingston, N.Y., 21.5%; and Atlantic City, N.J., 21.5%.

According to NAR, the monthly mortgage payment on a typical single-family home rose to $1,059 in Q3. As of Thursday, the average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan rose to 2.84%, Freddie Mac said.

“Favorable mortgage rates will continue to bring fresh buyers to the market,” said Yun. “However, the affordability situation will not improve even with low-interest rates because housing prices are increasing much too fast.”

