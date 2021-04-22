Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today's Connected Borrower

The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers

How modernized servicing creates customers for life

Savvy lenders are already preparing for the next valley – Here's how

Politics & Money

What’s next for the overheated housing market?

Home prices are at an unhealthy level

HW+ house roof

According to the National Association of Realtors, March’s existing-home sales came in at 6.01 million. Because March 2020 sales were slightly weaker due to the start of COVID-19, the year-over-year growth in sales for March 2021 came in at 12.3%. For the housing market, the COVID crisis started in earnest the week of March 23, as that is the last week we saw positive year-over-year data in 2020 before COVID-19 really took us for a ride.

So take this year-over-year demand data with a grain of salt. Next month will have a much bigger year-over-year growth sales print. Likewise, later in the year, we can expect to see some significant negative year-over-year prints, because 2021 is being compared to months of make-up demand.

From NAR:

My biggest fear for the U.S. housing market has been that home prices could escalate to an unhealthy level in the years 2020-2024. You may recall that I repeatedly warned that this could happen and this is now happening. We now have what I would consider to be the unhealthiest housing market in the last 10 years. According to the current NAR data, the median sales price jumped 17.2% year over year. Holy Hot Home Price Growth Batman!

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

