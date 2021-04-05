The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Mortgage

Housing inventory is down 40%. Buyers are paying the price

Annual home prices grew 11.6% in January

Prices are up sharply as housing inventory continues to plateau, leaving 40% fewer homes on the market compared to last year, according to a report prepared by Black Knight.

Instead of making up for the shortfall, new listings have slumped further in 2021. Year-over-year, new listing volumes were down 16% in January and 21% in February — amounting to a 125,000 deficit in inventory compared to the same time in 2020.

“Any hopes of 2021 bringing an influx of homes to the market and lessening pressure on prices appear to be dashed for now,” said Ben Graboske, Black Knight’s data and analytics president.

Buyers who were fortunate enough to snag an available single-family home – new listings are down 46% from a year ago – paid a premium. In February, the median single-family sales price rose nearly 16% from last year.

Home prices in most big cities also increased. In nearly three quarters of the 100 largest U.S. markets, annual home prices grew more than 10%. Overall, home prices grew 11.6% year-over-year in January, the most growth in a single year since 2005.

Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington saw the greatest home-price appreciation, growing 26% and 20% year-over-year, respectively. In Chicago, meanwhile, home prices grew just 7%.

“Of course, upward pressure on home prices has also served to tighten affordability, and with rates on the rise, affordability concerns are coming into sharper relief,” said Graboske.

Housing affordability is at its lowest point since 2019 as a result of low inventory and high prices. The share of median income needed to make payments on an average-priced home with a 20% down payment is now 20%.

But in some high-priced markets, the affordability pressure is even more acute. In Los Angeles, the share of income required to pay a mortgage swelled to 44%. San Jose and San Francisco were not far behind, with a mortgage payment eating up 40% and 37% of the median income on average. In other cities, like Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio, a mortgage payment represents just 14% of the median income.

After eight straight months of declines, the national mortgage delinquency rate rose to 6.0% in February from 5.85% the prior month. The troubling figure may not indicate an increased financial strain on homeowners, however. The increase coincided with a short month that ended on a Sunday, leaving fewer days to make payments.

The daily mortgage payment rate, which is not affected by calendar month irregularities, rose to an eight-month high in February. The number of active forbearance plans dwindled to 2.57 million, the lowest level of paused payments since April 2020.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_218827049
CFPB warns servicers: “Unprepared is unacceptable”

In a Thursday compliance bulletin, the CFPB said it will monitor how servicers work to prevent a wave of foreclosures from occurring this fall.

Apr 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ forbearance article - make a payment
Will the next job wave mean the end of forbearance?

Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 916,000 jobs were created in March, and the previous month’s revisions came in positive. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 05, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please