How to win in a competitive housing market
In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Refi sugar high: How to balance your lending diet
The industry experts at TMS have compiled a list of proactive steps to take to ensure that your business will be prepared when the refi sugar high ends.

A blueprint for frictionless lending
In our newest guide, learn how Blend leverages partnerships and integrations to offer a host of features that support efficient and streamlined lending.

Existing home sales are still too hot
Although current sales data for the housing market has outperformed expectations, Logan Mohtashami says that he expected these upward trends to moderate.

How to tackle the affordable housing crisis in 2021

Freddie Mac takes initiatives to get underserved borrowers in homes

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issues around affordable housing and access to it. In particular, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted housing opportunities for individuals and communities of color. Millions of jobs have been lost, and a lot of those jobs will not be coming back. 

Freddie Mac’s forbearance results have shown that many who have been delinquent or have fallen behind in their payments for more than 60 days have taken advantage of forbearance options provided by the CARES Act. Many of those individuals have either come current on their mortgage or chosen a payment deferral option to remove some of the financial issues that they’re facing around their mortgages today. 

In addition to the current economic hardships related to COVID-19, supply and demand is a significant obstacle to affordable housing. Freddie Mac’s research has shown that there is about a 2.5 million unit shortage of single-family homes in the country today, a shortage that’s not going to be made up anytime soon. 

As Freddie Mac looks into providing solutions to help first-time homebuyers and others navigating the process for homeownership, other opportunities such as manufactured housing or modular homes could potentially help fill some of that affordability and housing gap over the next couple of years. 

Many underserved communities also have an income and wealth gap. Freddie Mac stresses the importance of providing low down payment mortgage options and to connect individuals with down payment assistance programs. 

As part of its outreach efforts, Freddie Mac works with state and local housing finance agencies, as well as real estate professionals, loan officers and nonprofit organizations. The organization has also bolstered its communication efforts in providing information related to forbearance and other alternatives to support the individual homeowner.

For more information and resources, visit Freddie Mac’s website at SF.FreddieMac.com and look at the #HelpStartsHere area of the site. 

AdobeStock_223576354
FHA extends foreclosure and forbearance policies to 2021

HUD announced that the FHA is providing a two-month extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratorium and request for forbearance through Feb. 28, 2021.

Dec 21, 2020 By

winter, snow, housing, house, neighborhood, cold
Why new home sales are finally moderating

We’ve seen our share of hyperbolic headlines in the housing reports this year, and for that reason, I have been compelled to reiterate my belief that the “too-hot” data will moderate to a more normalized trend. But, we hadn’t seen that moderation in any meaningful way until today.

Dec 23, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

