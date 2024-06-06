The Real Brokerage adds more teams in May

The Real Brokerage announced Thursday the addition of several new teams across the U.S. last month as the publicly traded company pushed its agent count above 19,000.

The newly released 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2023 data, showed that Real was the sixth-largest brokerage in the country for sides (48,905) and ranked No. 10 for sales volume ($21.2 billion).

The Miami-based firm also recently launched a luxury-home division under the watch of Kofi Nartney, who brought his Los Angeles-based luxury brokerage GLOBL RED Real Estate to Real in 2023.

“We couldn’t be happier that the Real platform, which is rooted in a unique agent value proposition, proprietary technology and a culture of innovation and collaboration, continues to attract some of our industry’s top professionals,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “As Real’s footprint continues to grow, we owe our success to our agents and the talented individuals, teams and independent brokerages we attracted in May that make us stronger collectively.”

Real has experienced rapid growth since the start of the year, a trajectory that it credits in part to the addition of its Private Label and Pro Teams programs. The former option allows independent brokerages to join Real and use its resources while maintaining their current brand. The latter option allows teams to offer customized compensation for individual agents through caps, splits and fees.

The firm added the following teams to its roster in May:

Inhabit Real Estate, led by Eric Hagstette, is an independent brokerage with 30 agents that serves the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area and southwest Washington state. Its has closed $720 million in home sales since 2020.

Envision Real Estate, led by Beth Matthews, is a 25-agent team based in Buffalo, New York. Its closed sales totaled $80 million in 2023.

The Expert Collaborative, led by John Evenson, includes 46 agents who serve the entire state of Arizona. Over the past two years, the team has closed at $220 million in deals, including $80 million in 2023.

Reward Realty, led by Caroline Hobbs, is a five-agent team in Morgan Hill, California, that serves Silicon Valley and the adjacent areas. The independent brokerage generated a sales volume of $75 million last year.

Dave Seibert Real Estate Group serves the Richmond, Virginia, metro area with its nine agents. It sold $56 million in homes in 2023.

The Gold Group, led by Brian Zamora, has eight agents who serve the Sacramento area. The team totaled $55 million in home sales last year.

Align Real Estate, led by Christy Lundy and Angela Pinamonti, brings 18 agents to Real. It serves San Diego and its surrounding counties, closing $54 million in sales last year.

The Peter Luu Signature Group is based in Central Florida, with seven agents who serve Orlando, Tampa and the surrounding areas. Luu was recognized as the No. 2 Vietnamese agent in the nation by the Vietnamese National Association of Real Estate Professionals in 2023. His team closed $54 million in sales in 2023.

The 904 Home Guide Team, led by Mike Rolewicz, serves Jacksonville and northeast Florida with its four agents. It generated $43 million in home sales in 2023.

The D Team, led by Kris and Jackie Durbin, is a 21-agent team based in the Phoenix metro area. Since its founding in mid-2022, the team has closed $90 million in sales, including $40 million in 2023.

The Becky Parker Team brings eight agents who serve central Virginia and Lake Gaston, North Carolina. Parker has 21 years of industry experience and her team generated home sales of $40 million last year.

The Hopper Group, led by Robb Hopper, totaled $38 million in home sales in 2023. Its 10 agents serve the Tulsa, Oklahoma, metro area.

The Tim Garrity Team closed $30 million in business last year. Its 10 agents serve southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Garrity is a nine-time recipient of the Philadelphia Five-Star Real Estate Agent award.

Taylor Real Estate, led by Blake Taylor, has done more than $148 million in business in Texas since 2020, including $29 million in 2023. The three-agent team specializes in luxury residential properties and land from downtown Austin west to the Hill Country and Highland Lakes.

Journey Real Estate, led by Corey Robinson, has closed home sales of more than $125 million since 2020, including $28 million last year. The five-agent team serves Marin and Sonoma counties near San Francisco.

United Property Investment, based in Northern Virginia, is led by solo agent Danny Humphreys. He specializes in serving the real estate needs of veterans and military service personnel. The company closed sales of $27 million in 2023.

LIV Partners, led by Stefanie and Vince Ridolfo, has three agents who serves the northwest suburbs of Chicago. The team consistently ranks among the top 1% of agents with the Chicago Association of Realtors. Since its founding in 2015, LIV Partners has more than $250 million in sales, including $25 million in 2023.