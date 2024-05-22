As agent and client demand rises, Real launches dedicated luxury division

Fast-growing firm The Real Brokerage is launching a luxury division, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Real Luxury, as the division will be known, will focus on helping luxury agents and teams, as well as their exclusive clients. The firm said that the launch of Real Luxury is in response to the growing number of luxury real estate agents and teams joining Real.

“We continue to see an influx of top-performing agents and teams throughout North America who believe that Real offers the best platform to grow their businesses,“ Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “By establishing Real Luxury, we will be able to offer our agents who have built successful luxury practices the specialized support, training and resources they need to expand their capabilities and take their business to the next level.”

The division will be led by executive director Kofi Nartey, who has 20 years of experience in the luxury real estate world. Nartey also serves as Real’s national growth leader. He brought his Los Angeles-based luxury brokerage GLOBL RED Real Estate to Real in 2023.

According to the company’s news release, Real Luxury members will have access to partner networks consisting of more than 100,000 luxury agents worldwide; specialized training and continuing education programs; exclusive members-only events and conferences; and discounts on additional products and services ranging from advertising in Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal to luxury market reports and custom property websites.

Prior to becoming Real Luxury members, agents are expected to earn the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation.

The firm said it is doing this to ensure Real Luxury members stand out. Additionally, by earning the CLHMS designation, agents will have access to a dedicated portal, as well as continuing education through masterminds, global listing syndication in multiple languages, access to business and analytical tools, and listing syndication across top luxury platforms and publications throughout North America.

Real Luxury’s founding members include top luxury agents like Las Vegas-based Jill Batchelor; San Diego-based Felicia Lewis; Orlando-based Peter Luu; Calgary, Alberta-based Brad McCallum; New Jersey-based Salvatore Ventre; and South Florida-based Erica Wolfe.