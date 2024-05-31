RealTrends Verified top agents and teams found success in a tight housing market

Another year, another low inventory housing market, and this year’s rankings mirror that market with fewer agents and teams qualifying than in 2022 and 2023.

Overall, agents and teams in 2024 RealTrends Verified + Tom Ferry The Thousand agent and team rankings (based on 2023 data), had a total of 201,674 transaction sides (down from 233,330 last year) and sales volume of $110 billion, down from $169 billion in 2023 (based on 2022 data).

RealTrends Verified

RealTrends Verified is a brand that stands for ambition, achievement, transparency and trust. The brokerages, teams, and agents verified by RealTrends have stood the test of time as top performers that continue to innovate and deliver outcomes — for their customers and businesses.

RealTrends Verified is the world’s first dual-verified, fully transparent, and search-engine optimized real estate sales performance platform that brings historical relevance and benchmarking to professionals and consumers.

For The Thousand, RealTrends partners with Tom Ferry International coaching and the rankings are advertised in The Wall Street Journal.

“The RealTrends team has invested heavily in redeveloping the internal systems that power the rankings, as well as the external branding and website features now on display. This work has allowed our team to chart a new path for our annual rankings program,” says Mark Adams, senior vice president of data and membership for HousingWire.

“RealTrends Verified will always continue its work benchmarking the performance of the best real estate professionals, a legacy built over decades in partnership with the most successful brands in the industry,” adds Adams.

Designees are recognized as the top real estate agents of approximately 1.5 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. The rankings are based on 2023 data.

Brand and independent representation on The Thousand

RE/MAX held the No. 1 brand position between 2020-2023. This year, Keller Williams reclaimed the No. 1 spot.

Keller Williams: 159 RE/MAX: 125 Independent: 125 Leading Real Estate Companies of the World: 99 Compass: 75 Coldwell Banker Real Estate: 58 Sotheby’s International Real Estate: 51 eXp Realty: 47 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: 36 Corcoran: 27 ERA: 11

If you combine all of the Anywhere brands, they have 165 agents and teams represented on the rankings.

Individual agents: Lower average transaction sides

Top-performing real estate agents closed an average of 192 sides in 2023, down from 212 transaction sides in 2022.

Average Transaction Sides

2020 (2021 rankings): 211

2021 (2022 rankings) 241.2

2022 (2023 rankings): 212

2023 (2024 rankings): 192

The rankings always yield interesting insights into the state of the industry. 2023 (the year the 2024 rankings were based on) was still a solid production year for the most productive real estate agents.

The top individuals averaged 192 closed transaction sides and sales volume of $179 million, down from $225 million last year. The average sales price, which was $723,273 last year, was down this year at $544,299.

Team production down

Teams, of all sizes, in the The Thousand averaged 603 transaction sides per team and the average team closing $357 million in sales volume.

Top agents and teams with a well-known brand

Of those individuals named to The Thousand, 74% are with a well-known national or regional brand, up from 67% last year.

For the teams on our study, some 76% are associated with a well-known regional or national-branded brokerage firm, up from 68% last year. Some of this is due to consolidation in the industry.

Top-of-the-list in RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand:

Individuals by Volume

Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com, Texas Alexa Lambert, Compass, New York

Individuals by Transaction Sides

Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com, Texas Ralph M. Harvey III, Listwithfreedom.com, Florida

Small Teams by Volume

The Williams & Williams Estates Group, The Beverly Hills Estates, California The Loken Group, Inc., Keller Williams, Texas

Small Teams by Transaction Sides

The Loken Group, Inc., Keller Williams, Texas Hundley Residential, Compass, Indiana

Medium Teams by Volume

Alexander Team, Official, New York Daftarian Group, Luxe Real Estate, California

Medium Teams by Transaction Sides

The Matthews Team, RE/MAX Legends, Texas The Juli Jenkins Group, Keller Williams, Louisiana

Large Teams by Volume

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Florida The Altman Brothers Team, Douglas Elliman, California

Large Teams by Transaction Sides

The Mottola Group, Compass, Delaware Nicole Freer Group, Corcoran Genesis, Texas

Mega Teams by Volume

Place Inc., Place Inc., Washington Mark Spain Real Estate, Mark Spain Real Estate, Georgia

Mega Teams by Transaction Sides

Place Inc., Place Inc., Washington Mark Spain Real Estate, Mark Spain Real Estate, Georgia

“Our vision is to expand the rankings program in a way which allows potential homebuyers and sellers to discover who is truly the best agent in their local market and their unique circumstances,” says Adams. “This ambitious vision will begin to come into focus later this year when we will release localized rankings for every qualified agent and team featured in the program.”

A new addition to the rankings will be, “offering the opportunity for additional agents and teams to submit their data for this program, which will improve our ability to provide multiple Verified agents and teams in every market,” says Adams.

For the complete list, go to RealTrends.