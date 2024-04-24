Realty One Group joins growing list of firms to settle commission lawsuits

Realty ONE Group International has joined six other real estate brokerages in settling the commission lawsuits. The firm announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a nationwide settlement agreement with the commission lawsuit plaintiffs.

The settlement, which is still subject to court approval, will settle all claims against Realty ONE Group, its franchises and affiliated agents.

“Our 100% commission model and collective growth mindset was made for the opportunities that now exist in real estate,” Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International, said in a statement. “We don’t want to spend any more time with the distractions that litigation tends to bring and instead are ready to blow the doors open to the next few years of an exciting real estate market.”

Realty One Group is not disclosing the terms of the settlement agreement nor the amount it is paying into the settlement fund.

Chicago-based At World Properties also announced on Wednesday that it has settled the commission lawsuits, joining Anywhere, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Compass and The Real Brokerage.

The National Association of Realtors has also reached a nationwide settlement of the commission lawsuits. The agreement was granted preliminary approval by the court on Tuesday.