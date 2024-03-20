Realty ONE promotes five women to executive positions

Realty ONE Group International, a global real estate franchise, recently promoted five women to drive the company’s global growth.

Cory Vasquez was promoted to the position of co-president, alongside Vinnie Tracey, who has been the company’s president since 2017. Before this promotion, Vasquez served as the company’s vice president of global communications. She joined Realty ONE in 2019 and was later named as a 2022 HousingWire Marketing Leader.

Kathy Baker, a 2023 HousingWire Woman of Influence, was promoted to the position of chief coaching officer. In her new role, she will spearhead ONE University’s coaching programs. In her previous role, Baker was vice president of learning. She joined Realty ONE in August 2018.

Sarah Johnson was promoted to the position of vice president of human resources. Since January 2021, Johnson has served as the company’s senior director of human resources.

Taylor Christensen was promoted to the role of vice president of marketing and business partners, while Casey Grier was promoted to director of ONE support.

“These remarkable women have the talent, experience and the grit to drive our brand into a new era of growth and success,” Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International, said in a statement.

Realty ONE Group International, which was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, is a real estate franchise brokerage. The company employs approximately 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices across 49 U.S. states and 20 countries and territories. The company ranked No. 81 on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 list of all types of businesses.