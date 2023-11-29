Get more real estate buyer leads in 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

In the ever-competitive real estate market, creating a consistent flow of real estate buyer leads is strategy for success. Snatching up first-time homebuyers is akin to striking gold — since developing a relationship with them can mean a loyal client for life. But beyond first-timers, we’ll show you how to attract real estate buyers of all kinds through a multi-tiered marketing approach that boosts both your visibility and credibility with potential buyers.

Extending a broad (but strategic) net is part of knowing how to generate buyer leads in real estate. In this article, we will go over a few key marketing activities that must be operating simultaneously, with some helpful tips on how to prioritize them. Of course, you can’t do everything — but consistency is important. Pick one or two approaches that you think suit your personality, skill set and goals.



SEE ALSO: Innovative strategies to get more real estate seller leads in 2024

Buying real estate leads: A fast-track to client acquisition

Skills needed: Analytical thinking, strategic planning, data interpretation



Time horizon: Short to medium



Investments required: Financial investment for purchasing real estate lead



Benefits: Rapid expansion of client base, immediate results, quick business growt



Drawbacks: Higher risk of unqualified leads, upfront financial cos



Pair it with: High-quality CRM for efficient lead management

This strategy is best for real estate professionals who are results-driven, pragmatic and comfortable with a numbers-based approach. The primary drawback of buying real estate leads is that casting a wide net often leads to less-than-personalized leads. You’ll likely need to vet your leads after they enter your CRM system, with just a small percentage (between 2% and 5%) converting to buyers.

However, some lead generation tools do some of the pre-vetting for you, and using an effective CRM that helps you organize, nurture and manage your communication with new real estate leads can help you set realistic targets and be successful with this approach.

Use this tool: Market Leader Market Leader is like your all-in-one tool for real estate leads. Its Network Boost guarantees at least 40 exclusive leads monthly, tailored to your chosen cities. Plus, it’s got automated perks like listing alerts and drip campaigns to keep leads warm. The best part? A team of digital pros can handle all the ad campaigns, so you can focus on what you do best. Saves a ton of time and hassle, right? Learn more

Use this tool: Zbuyer Zurple is an AI-powered platform that uses behavioral data and automation to engage leads. It tracks user behavior on your website and delivers personalized responses to boost lead conversion. Additionally, Zurple’s automated pipeline management helps identify the most promising leads, notifying agents when they become hot leads. Learn more

SEE ALSO: 8 best places to buy real estate leads in 2023

Weekly newsletters: Making a personal connection

Skills needed: Creative writing, empathy, consistency Time horizon: Short, medium, long Investments required: Minimal (SaaS subscriptions) + time for content creation Benefits: Personal touch, builds trust and loyalty, keeps clients engaged even when they aren’t actively in the market Drawbacks: Time-consuming, requires regular content updates Pair it with: Social media engagement for broader reach

Weekly newsletters are a great real estate marketing strategy for agents who thrive on personal connections. By sharing market insights, personal stories and useful tips, you can create a bond with your audience. Regular communication keeps you top-of-mind when clients are ready to make a move.

Use this tool: FloDesk Looking for a way to make your brand pop? FloDesk provides a comprehensive suite of user-friendly email marketing and digital sales tools. They’re perfect for creating emails that truly stand out. And the best part? You can try it for free, no credit card needed. Plus, with FloDesk’s analytics, you get actionable insights to boost your growth. Learn more

Use this tool: Lab Coat Agents Lab Coat Agents (LCA) is a big deal in the real estate world, starting from a Facebook group and now boasting over 162,000 members. It’s perfect for agents, with helpful design and marketing tools tailored for real estate. Prices start at $59/month for individuals and go up for teams, with affordable plans for larger groups. It’s packed with stylish templates for social media, events and more. LCA’s standout feature? An in-app direct mail tool. If you’re into real estate marketing, it’s a go-to for everything from business cards to eye-catching online ads. Learn more

Direct mail: A tried and true method

Skills needed: Market knowledge Time horizon: Short to medium Investments required: Content creation, mailing lists, printing and stamps Benefits: Direct, personal touch, high response rate Drawbacks: Can be costly, requires accurate mailing lists Pair it with: Online advertising for a multi-channel approach

Use this tool: Freedomsoft Freedomsoft is an all-in-one direct mail, marketing and CRM platform that targets real estate leads like no other. Its Direct Mail Generator tool offers a choice between ready-made or customizable direct mail campaigns. It enables 100% automated direct mail, with a variety of templates, cost-effective pricing, and the ability to remove duplicate records for improved efficiency Learn more

Use this tool: ProspectsPLUS! ProspectsPLUS! is a go-to for real estate agents aiming to boost their marketing with eye-catching postcards. It’s not just postcards, though – think business cards, magazines, door hangers, and more. The platform offers a mix of customizable templates and the option to upload your own designs. Plus, you can tailor your mailing list to target the right demographics. Starting at $0.91 per postcard, it’s known for quality mailers and fast service. Just a heads-up, double-checking customer addresses before shipping can be a bit tricky. Learn more

SEE ALSO: 16 real estate prospecting ideas, tips & tools for 2023

Befriending mortgage brokers: A win-win relationship

Skills needed: Networking, interpersonal communication Time horizon: Medium to long Investments required: Time invested in building relationships Benefits: Access to pre-qualified leads, mutual referrals Drawbacks: Relationship-dependent, requires ongoing effort Pair it with: Joint marketing to shared client bases (promotions, co-hosted events, etc.)

Forming partnerships with mortgage brokers can be mutually beneficial. These alliances often lead to a steady stream of referrals, as brokers can recommend you to their pre-qualified clients and vice versa.

Predictive analytics: AI-driven methods to find real estate buyers

Skills needed: Tech-savviness, analytical thinking



Time horizon: Medium to long



Investments required: Investment in AI tools and technology



Benefits: Data-driven insights, high accuracy in targeting



Drawbacks: Requires understanding of AI and data interpretation



Pair it with: CRM tools for efficient follow-up and nurturing of leads

Predictive analytics uses AI to analyze market trends and consumer behavior, helping you anticipate which prospects are likely to buy or sell. This sophisticated approach offers precise targeting, improving the quality of your leads.

Use this tool: Lofty Lofty (formerly Chime) is a comprehensive real estate platform that provides various essential tools such as CRM, IDX, team management, lead generation in a user-friendly, integrated package. It offers a multichannel online advertising service that finds and attracts potential leads, leveraging search intent targeting and social information to engage with potential buyers and sellers. Using AI, it automatically fine-tunes your advertising strategy based on data, helping to eliminate some of the guesswork around high-frequency bidding, keywords and content planning. Learn more

Use this tool: Zurple Zurple is an AI-powered platform that uses behavioral data and automation to engage leads. It tracks user behavior on your website and delivers personalized responses to boost lead conversion. Additionally, Zurple’s automated pipeline management helps identify the most promising leads, notifying agents when they become hot leads. Learn more

Use this tool: Catalyze AI Catalyze AI is an artificial intelligence tool that analyzes social media data to identify potential leads. It can help you connect with prospects and nurture relationships through social platforms. Learn more

SEE ALSO: Revamp your real estate game with AI tools

New homeowner workshops: Find first-time real estate buyer clients

Skills needed: Public speaking, event planning Time horizon: Short to medium Investments required: Organizational costs for events (signage, ads, refreshments, printed materials) Benefits: Direct engagement with hot leads (clients who are often pre-qualified and ready to buy), builds authority Drawbacks: Time-consuming, ample upfront planning Pair it with: Online webinars to reach a wider audience

Hosting workshops for new homeowners is a great way to find real estate buyer leads and establish your brokerage or personal brand as an authoritative and knowledgeable resource. These events are platforms to connect with potential buyers, showcase your expertise and raise visibility throughout your local community (and online, if you stream them via webinar!).

Handwritten cards: A seasonal way to get real estate clients

Skills needed: Creativity, personal touch Time horizon: Short to long Investments required: Cost of materials and postage Benefits: Personalized approach, strengthens relationships Drawbacks: Time-consuming, less scalable Pair it with: Social media engagement for a broader reach

Use this tool: Addressable Addressable’s robots use your own handwriting style to create personalized notes that look genuinely hand-written. This cool tech promises a response rate much higher than typical postcards. It’s perfect for real estate agents looking to connect with a large audience personally. The service is customizable, so you can tailor your messages and target the right folks. Starting out, you can try sending a batch of 1,000 notes. It’s an innovative way to blend personal touch with high-tech efficiency. Learn more

High-quality real estate websites: Attract a crowd and leave a good impression

Skills needed: Basic tech knowledge, understanding of online marketing Time horizon: Medium to long Investments required: Website development and maintenance costs Benefits: Wide reach, 24/7 accessibility (using a contact form), showcases your listings and expertise; a functional, interactive business card Drawbacks: Requires regular updates, SEO optimization can be tough to generate without a lot of traffic already Pair it with: Social media marketing, IRL events and press mentions to drive traffic to your website

A well-designed real estate website is your digital storefront, customer service portal and community resource hub all in one. It should be visually appealing, user-friendly and full of helpful content, including listings, blogs and market insights.

Use this tool: Luxury Presence Few platforms integrate high-quality video tours on your real estate website better than Luxury Presence is a top pick for agents targeting the high-end market. It’s known for stunning designs used by over 8,000 agents, offering customizable tools and full-service agency options. The sleek, luxury vibe might not suit every brand, and prices can go up to $6,000 a month. But, you get great features like website analytics, market analysis tools, and custom IDX integrations. Customers love the customizability and classy design, though the service speed could be better. Perfect for agents who want their brand to scream luxury and sophistication. Learn more

SEE ALSO: 7 best website builders for real estate agents, brokers and brokerages

Skills needed: Community engagement, networking, event planning Time horizon: Short to long (depending on the event’s impact and follow-up activities) Investments required: Financial caontribution for sponsorship, resources for planning and execution, possible film crew or social media assistant to create drip content afterwards Benefits: Enhanced local reputation, increased visibility within the community, potential for direct client engagement, long-term relationship building Drawbacks: Financial cost, time-intensive planning and execution, no immediate ROI guarantee Pair it with: Social media marketing and local press coverage to maximize visibility and impact

Sponsoring local events is an effective way for real estate professionals to integrate themselves into the community and build trust. This approach demonstrates a commitment to the local area beyond just business interests. While it requires a financial investment and significant planning effort, the long-term benefits of community goodwill and increased brand recognition can be substantial.

Use this tool: Parkbench Parkbench focuses on community-building. It provides a platform for agents to host neighborhood events and become a trusted resource in their local area. Learn more

SEE ALSO: 28 real estate circle prospecting ideas, tips, tools & scripts

Find hidden listings: Scour websites and discover overlooked gems

Skills needed: Market research, diligence, networking Time horizon: Short to medium Investments required: Time dedicated to somewhat tedious research Benefits: Access to exclusive deals, competitive advantage Drawbacks: Time-consuming, may require chasing down sellers or waiting for the right “unicorn” buyer Pair it with: A unique newsletter that shares weekly undiscovered properties

Exploring lesser-known listing websites allows real estate agents to discover unique properties and offer exclusive opportunities to their clients. This method requires diligence and a deep understanding of the marketing, but it gives you a competitive edge. While slightly time-consuming, the rewards of uncovering these hidden gems can differentiate you from the rest. Coupling this strategy with strong local networking maximizes the potential for finding such listings — plus helps you know the right buyer for every surprise listing you find.

Use this tool: SmartZip SmartZip utilizes predictive analytics to identify potential sellers in your area. This data-driven approach allows you to target the right homeowners and turn them into leads. Learn more

Cold prospecting: Not glamorous, but a surprisingly effective numbers game

Skills needed: Resilience, communication, analytical skills Time horizon: Short to medium Investments required: Time, potential costs for data acquisition Benefits: Quick lead generation, expands client base Drawbacks: High rejection rate, can be stressful and time-intensive Pair it with: CRM tools for effective lead management

Cold prospecting, though often challenging, can be an effective method for real estate professionals when backed by solid data and strategic planning. Like the name suggests, cold prospecting or cold calling involves directly reaching out to potential real estate buyer clients to share with them your services. You may have to be on the phone for several hours per day, but eventually you can build a shortlist of new buyers and build your real estate client base. Despite a high rejection-rate, cold calling can work well when you lead with authenticity and use a good CRM tool to track your progress.

Use this tool: REDX REDX is a prospecting platform with real estate lead generation tools to help you set more listing appointments. REDX is an ideal choice for real estate professionals seeking affordable leads. While it may require an investment of time and dedication to cold calling, the platform offers valuable features, including a CRM, auto-dialer, scripts and objection handlers to assist in lead conversion. However, leads are not exclusive, and conversion rates may vary. It’s suitable for those willing to put in the effort to convert seller leads. Learn more

SEE ALSO: 16 real estate prospecting ideas, tips & tools

Conclusion: The art of nurturing buyer relationships

Beyond these strategies above, the key to success in real estate is nurturing relationships. Whether it’s with a first-time buyer or seasoned investor, the personal connections you establish with community members (both IRL and online in your extended virtual community) can help you transform a potential real estate lead into a real estate buyer.

Remember — every lead has the potential to become a repeat client or referral source. Your approach to connecting with buyers should be as diverse and dynamic as the market itself, adapting to changes and embracing new technologies.

Use this tool: Coffee & Contracts Coffee & Contracts is like a social media toolkit for real estate agents. For $54 a month, you get loads of trendy, ready-made templates for all the big platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. It’s super organized, with a content database sorted by topic. The catch? The designs aren’t exclusive to you and there’s no automation for posting. But, it offers a handy content calendar and is quite a deal compared to hiring a social media manager. It’s founded by real estate professional Haley Ingram, who gets the struggles of agents with social media. Join their waiting list for access to a treasure trove of digital marketing tools and some sweet discounts. Learn more

Use this tool: iNCOM iNCOM is an affordable real estate website builder, great for agents on a budget. For just $50 a month, it offers IDX integration, CRM features, and social media integration. Its ReCall Marketing keeps you in front of past website visitors with personalized ads. While it’s got a solid lead capture system with custom landing pages, the design options are a bit limited. But, you can create unlimited pages and manage leads with a basic CRM. Ideal for agents looking for functionality without a big price tag. Learn more

Use this tool: Zillow Zillow is not just a platform for property listings; it’s also a fantastic lead generation tool. Advertising on Zillow can put your website in front of millions of potential buyers and sellers. Learn more

Use this tool: CINC CINC is a real estate platform that helps agents engage clients and manage sales smoothly. It comes with features for tracking your pipeline, managing your team and nurturing leads. Its OpenHouses app is great for grabbing contact info at open houses and other live events, making follow-ups a breeze afterward. Learn more

Use this tool: Canva Canva is a go-to for real estate agents who want to create stunning marketing materials like postcards. It’s super user-friendly and packed with real estate-specific templates. The drag-and-drop interface, plus a huge library of graphics and fonts, make designing your own mailers a breeze. Canva is perfect for everything from new listings to brand promotion. You can start for free and explore premium features for more advanced options. It’s great for collaboration, works on any device, and has lots of images to choose from. Learn more

Use this tool: Squarespace Squarespace is a solid choice for real estate agents needing a sleek, professional website or blog quickly. It’s affordable and known for its minimalist designs. While it lacks native IDX integration, you can add MLS listings with some coding know-how. Its strengths include high-quality image and video support and SEO features. Plus, it has a handy appointment booking system, perfect for scheduling meetings with clients. Setting up a basic site that links to your social media and tracks visitor stats is pretty straightforward. And if you need help, there’s chat and email support (but no phone support). Learn more