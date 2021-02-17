Radian CTO Mark Wai to speak at Spring Summit

Mark Wai, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Radian, will speak on the Mortgage Disruption Outlook panel at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Wai has been building applications and working in technology for two decades. Before joining Radian, one of the country’s largest providers of mortgage insurance, risk services, real estate services and title services, Wai spent several years as an entrepreneur running two start-ups.

As Radian’s chief technology officer, he is dedicating his energy to re-imagining how the mortgage and real estate industry eco-system should — and will — look in the future.

That perspective makes Wai a perfect fit for our panel on mortgage disruption, which will explore blockchain, where automation could be most disruptive (in good and bad ways) and the big consumer players adopting mortgage in a serious way. Also on the panel are Mike Cagney , CEO of Figure Technologies, and Nima Ghamsari, CEO of Blend.

Other topics on the Spring Summit agenda include:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Wai, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.